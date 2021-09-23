Arsenal wins in the English League Cup; Chelsea and Tottenham advance on penalties | english football

The London teams advanced in the third phase of the English League Cup this Wednesday. Arsenal, who faced Wimbledon, from England’s third division, did their homework and won 3-0 at the Emirates, with goals from Lacazette, Smith Rowe and Nketiah.

1 of 2 Lacazette celebrates Arsenal’s first goal over Wimbledon in the English League Cup — Photo: Reuters Lacazette celebrates Arsenal’s first goal over Wimbledon in the English League Cup — Photo: Reuters

Chelsea and Tottenham had a tougher life as they faced Premier League opponents. The Blues drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in regular time at Stamford Bridge, under the eyes of Prince William. Werner scored for the home team and Archer tied for the visitors. In the penalty shootout, 4-3 for the team led by Thomas Tuchel.

2 of 2 Principe William follows Chelsea’s lead over Aston Villa in the English League Cup — Photo: Reuters Principe William follows Chelsea’s standings over Aston Villa in the English League Cup — Photo: Reuters

Tottenham visited Wolverhampton and went ahead with goals from Ndombelé and Harry Kane. Despite opening 2-0, the team coached by Nuno Espírito Santo suffered a draw with goals from Dendoncker and Podence. The classification was also decided on penalties and the Wolves wasted three consecutive shots, giving the spot to the Spurs.

