Astronaut makes space image showing eruption

A French astronaut managed to record the eruption of the volcano of Cumbre Vieja, in the Canary Islands, Spain, from space. Thomas Pesquet is on a mission for the European agency on the ISS (International Space Station) and shared the photo yesterday on his Twitter profile.

“The volcano of La Palma erupts. The orange glow of the lava contrasts with the darkness of the Atlantic Ocean and makes everything more impressive. The glow of the lava seems too close to the city lights,” wrote the astronaut.

the volcan of #LaPalma en eruption. The orange glow of lava, in contrast to the blackness of the Atlantic ocean, is even more impressive. The glow of the lava seems too close to the glow of the lights of the city. #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/ztEPr1ypqM — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) September 22, 2021

Nearly 200 houses were destroyed by lava, more than 6,000 people had to leave the city and a river of magma continues its way to the sea: these are the images left by the Cumbre Vieja volcano after the eruption on the island of La Palma in Spain , in the last Sunday.

Lava is ravaging everything on its way to the island’s coast in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, albeit at a slower rate than expected, at around 120 meters per hour. Since the volcano’s eruption, lava has swept through 180 homes, according to the European Copernicus-based emergency monitoring system. However, the number will certainly increase.

On the way to the sea, the lava flows have already reached the last hurdle, with regard to the urban centre: Todoque, a town of about 1,200 inhabitants in the municipality of Los Llanos, southwest of La Palma, who forced the departure of its inhabitants.

Experts and public officials agree that the magma will reach the sea, but they don’t know when it will. Therefore, precautions were taken, as it is predictable that when lava comes into contact with salt water at a temperature of 1,000 degrees Celsius, it will release toxic gases and cause explosions.

This moment will be critical, as the president of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, warned today. For this reason, all the administrations – the Spanish, the Canary and the island of La Palma – are asking the population not to go to the roads near the volcano, nor to approach the lava flows.

Spanish government president Pedro Sánchez urged caution and announced that La Palma will be declared an emergency zone. In addition, the Canary Islands will be able to request help from the European Union Solidarity Funds to alleviate the damage caused by the eruption of the volcano, which is worth more than 400 million euros.