ASUS launches new mobile gamer ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro in Brazil; check the prices

In an event held in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (22), ASUS announced its latest gamer cell phones ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro in Brazil. They were made official on the international market in the middle of last August. The gaming smartphones stand out for coming with Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line mobile platform and high refresh rate display for greater fluidity. TudoCelular followed the presentation and tells the following details:

Design and fabric

The construction of the device consists of a Gorilla Glass 3 glass back and aluminum sides. There’s even an RGB light panel on the back cover, with the Taiwanese manufacturer’s gamer brand logo. The device has a thickness of 9.9 mm and a weight of 238 grams. The biometric reader is located under the screen. ASUS also delivers stereo sound set and physical headphone jack. On the screen is an AMOLED panel with 1 billion colors and Full HD+ resolution. It has a brightness of 800 nits, peaking at 1,200 nits. The size is 6.78 inches, while the frontal use reaches 82%. The display also has a 144 Hz refresh rate, with the aim of maximizing the games fluidity fps rate. To top it off, there’s the Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Hardware

In its main technical specifications, the ROG Phone 5s family comes equipped with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, accompanied by 8/12 GB (5s) or 18 GB (5s Pro) of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128/256 GB (5s) or 512GB (5s Pro) of internal storage (UFS 3.1). The set is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 65W fast charging. For stills, the triple set has a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro. The front lens has a resolution of 24 MP.

Game Resources

Among the main resources for games is the presence of pressure-sensitive zones – the so-called airtriggers – which serve as ultrasonic shoulder buttons for control during games. The ROG 5s also comes with a second USB-C port on the side, to charge the device while playing vertically, without the cable getting in the way. For cooling, there is an internal 3D steam chamber, with graphite films, to dissipate heat. In addition, the external cooler allows additional ventilation, with the right to extra physical buttons that can be configured in the titles. The screen latency reaches 24 ms, considered the lowest on the market, thanks to 360 Hz touch sampling. The ROG UI system interface also brought features such as the Armory Crate app, the Game Genie overlay and the AudioWizard app, the which enable management of components during games. In the case of the ROG Phone 5s Pro, there are the additions of additional buttons on the bottom, as well as ROG Vision, an additional small screen on the back, for checking notifications.

technical specifications

6.78-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution 144 Hz refresh rate display, HDR10+ and 360 Hz sampling

Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

8GB, 12GB (5s) and 18GB (5s Pro) of RAM

128GB, 256GB (5s) and 512GB (5s Pro) of internal storage

24 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC, digital reader under display, P2 port and ultrasonic buttons

6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging

Android 11 running under the ROG UI interface





asus

13 Sep



asus

16 Aug

Price and availability

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro can be purchased from November through the ASUS official website. The company also made available a limited batch of the previous ROG Phone 5 for the Brazilian market. Check prices: ROG Phone 5s with 8/128 GB: R$6,799

ROG Phone 5s with 12/256 GB: R$7,499

ROG Phone 5s Pro: BRL 12,999

ROG Phone 5 (limited units): R$ 5,999 Did you like the arrival of the new smartphone gamer from ASUS in the Brazilian market? Tell us in the space below.