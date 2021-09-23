Atltico, Palmeiras, Fla: Milton Neves chooses the best and worst of Libertadores

Milton Neves believes that Atltico has a 75% chance of advancing to the semifinals of the Libertadores (Photo: Disclosure/Band)

Atltico, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Barcelona-EQU compete in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Journalist Milton Neves chose Galo as the best team in the current phase and Verdo, his opponent in the continental tournament, as the worst.

, the communicator argued that Palmeiras, led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, is a ‘disserve to football’ and praised Cuca.

“Of the teams that are still fighting for the title, Galo de Cuca is by far the best. Palmeiras de Abel is victorious, but a disservice to football. Verdo, even with its wonderful squad, is the worst team in the Libertadores semifinals.” he said.

After the 0-0 draw between Palmeiras and Atltico on Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, the teams will face each other again next Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. Milton Neves believes that Rooster has a 75% chance of going to the final.

“After the role at Allianz Parque, I wouldn’t be surprised if Abel called Palmeiras to play in the 10-0-0 scheme at Mineiro against Galo. Galo has a 75% chance of making the decision, against 25% of the melancholy Palmeiras. Verdo is very lucky and manages to eliminate Galo, to be slaughtered by Flamengo in the final”, he projected.

Regarding Flamengo, who beat Barcelona 2-0 this Wednesday, the presenter praised the team, but made reservations about the way the team behaves on the field.

“Flamengo has a fantastic squad. Standard European football. But, on the field, the team is kind of ‘pelladeiro’. It wins more on the basis of the intuition of its players than on the standard of play,” he concluded.