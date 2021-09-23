Authorized test event in Rio, electronic music festival will bring together up to 5,000 people and will dispense masks for those vaccinated and tested

RIO — One of the test events authorized by the City of Rio this Wednesday, an electronic music festival will take place on October 2nd and 3rd in Alto da Boa Vista, in the North Zone of Rio, for an audience of up to 5,000 people . As authorized by the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the event organizers have already announced that they will not require the use of a mask or distance from those present, who must, in turn, present Covid-19 vaccination up to date and a negative diagnosis for the disease .

Discussion: Specialists warn about the format of authorized test events in Rio and ask for the maintenance of masks and distance

According to a description in a ticket sales portal, the event is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of DJ Pedro Lucena, who lends his artistic name to the party. With tickets costing up to R$ 495, Lucce Party will take place at Fábrika event house, a noble party room located on Estrada de Furnas, and promises an entire night of full open bar, with whiskey, beer, gin and tonic and “special drinks”.

According to a request sent by the organization of the party to SMS, the event must gather at least one thousand people. The objective, according to the promotional text written by Lucce, is “to gather friends from all over Brazil in an incredible party”. Tickets cost R$ 253 for women (R$ 230 entry, plus R$ 23 purchase fee) and R$ 495 for men (R$ 450 entry, plus R$ 45 purchase fee).

New rules: New flexibilization phase in the city of Rio began this Tuesday, with the release of outdoor and public events in the stadiums

The birthday boy will play with other DJs at the time, such as digital influencer Bruna Lennon, ex-girlfriend of actor José Loreto. “The invited attractions were chosen to, minute by minute, grow the vibe, join the emotions and make everyone’s energy transform into something unique, the famous beyond”, says the invitation available on the internet.

Podcasts

To the point The latest analysis on the use of chloroquine against Covid



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama Vaccine for all teenagers; Covaxin case returns to the CPI; New Revelations about Prevent Senior





The text also emphasizes that the commemoration will take place “in the mold of a party, without detachment and without the use of masks”. “Our DJ’s birthday celebration will be beautiful! We will have a historic night with everyone vaccinated and tested”, says the description.

Covid-19: Teenager receives wrong vaccine in Rio and will have to be revaccinated

“It still sounds like a dream to us, and if it’s a dream, it will be one of those we live together! To do so, it will be necessary to be up-to-date with the Covid-19 vaccination, presenting the certificate at the Conecta-SUS and still presenting a negative result for an antigen swab test performed in the last 48 hours before the start of the event”, completes the text.

The invitation highlights that Lucce Party is “the first test event in the city of Rio de Janeiro”. However, this Wednesday, the city hall also endorsed an event that will take place the day before, at Copacabana Palace, in the South Zone: a 16th birthday party, with authorization to gather an audience of around 400 people.

‘Please don’t give me the vaccine’: Agent attacked at the station told that the aggressor only wanted the proof

In addition to these, a third test event received the approval of the city to take place in October in Rio. The Rock Brasil festival is scheduled for the 13th to the 31st and intends to gather up to 5,000 people at Praça da Pira, downtown.

By decision of the city hall, none of the three events will be obliged to require the use of masks or social distancing, as long as the requirements for prior testing and proof of up-to-date vaccination are met. Experts heard by GLOBO criticize the municipality’s position of releasing face protection and the minimum distance between participants.