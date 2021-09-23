Autumn demand in China keeps ore above $100 a ton

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore futures increased gains above $100 a ton amid expectations from operators that peak Chinese demand in the fall will help the raw material’s recovery.

The steel input is marked by strong fluctuations this year. On Wednesday, the commodity traded above $100 a ton after a statement from developer China Evergrande about an agreement with holders of yuan-denominated bonds to pay interest. In a recent meeting with Evergrande representatives, regulators said the company must proactively communicate with bond lenders to avoid a default, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Base metals advanced despite the prospect of reduced stimulus by the Federal Reserve as early as November, but reduced gains after Dow Jones reported that Chinese officials reportedly asked local governments to prepare for a potential collapse of Evergrande.

Iron ore is tentatively rebounding after being shaken by China’s restrictions on steel production, along with real estate controls and energy shortages. As a result, the commodity dropped more than 60% compared to a record in May. There are also growing concerns about demand for industrial metals as the energy crisis begins to hit major manufacturing hubs.

But a seasonal increase in demand should strengthen steel margins, supporting iron ore prices in the near term, wrote Wei Ying, an analyst at China Industrial Futures, in a report on Thursday. Prices may continue to rebound as the recent drop was excessive, Wei said.

Demand for the steel input generally increases when manufacturers ramp up activities after the summer in China. Mills also build up stocks of the raw material before the National Day holiday, which starts on October 1st.

In Singapore, iron ore futures were up 1.9% to $109.75 a ton at 6:43 pm local time, which followed a 15% gain on Wednesday. In China, iron ore fell 0.2% to 667 yuan at the close, while steel futures also ended lower.

