BACK | PS5 at LOWEST retail price is available at Fast Shop

After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. Now, the Digital model — no disk slot — is available at Fast Shop for the best retail price in Brazil.

PlayStation 5 stocks continue to rapidly deplete. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like demon’s souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can take advantage of the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.

About PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 brings many changes to the way you play, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Specially developed for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.

Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to 120 frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common in the market.

But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles like Ratchet & Clank and demon’s souls have been highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to gain access to past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet.

In the image below, you can see the price of PlayStation 5 in Fast Shop at the time this article was published.

