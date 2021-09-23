Backstage: After Dudu’s irritation, Abel reinforces ‘we are all one’ within the Palmeiras squad

Substituted in the second half of the goalless draw between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, Dudu did not like to leave the field and showed irritation when sitting on the bench. The posture was commented by Abel Ferreira at the press conference and the coach made it clear that ‘no one is above the team’s interests’.

This Wednesday (22) morning, it was the attacker’s turn to use Instagram as a response. Even without using the name of the Portuguese commander, the striker stated that ‘since his arrival, the teams have played collectively and that it will continue to be so’.

While Abel reinforces how important it is to stick with ‘we are all one’, Dudu has been keen to play as much as possible since he returned to fitness after returning from Qatar in July. The untimely reaction to being substituted in the Libertadores semifinal doesn’t change the way the coach thinks about using the squad.

In addition, this posture is one of the points of attention for the coach, since he does not admit it and made a point of mentioning it soon after, during the press conference. Internally, he sees no problem in giving up the attacker among the holders if irritation persists. It is worth remembering that Palmeiras has a decisive week with Dérby, on Saturday (25), and the return game against Atlético-MG, next Tuesday (28).

After a period on the bench, the player assumed the title precisely in Libertadores, in the first leg of the quarterfinals against São Paulo, on August 10, at Morumbi. Ten days before, also against the rival, but for the Brazilian, the shirt 43 understood to be ready to win an opportunity among the holders.

Officially, he was left out of action due to a foot problem and was available again the following week, in the defeat by Fortaleza, but again as an option on the bench. His chance as a starter came three days later and the player took advantage, being featured in the two quarterfinals of the continental competition, including scoring a great goal at Allianz Parque.

Since returning to Palmeiras, Dudu has participated in 13 appointments, eight of them as a starter. Of these, he was on the field for the entire match in half of them, something unusual compared to the first pass. Alviverde entered the field 15 times in the period.