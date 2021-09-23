Bahia registers 1,057 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 48 hours, 1,057 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.09%) and 809 recovered (+0.07%). The epidemiological bulletin this Wednesday (22) also records 7 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,230,257 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,200,896 are already considered recovered, 2,573 are active and 26,788 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,530,520 discarded cases and 236,019 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday. In Bahia, 52,066 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,698,519 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 76.17% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.

Due to instability in the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS Notifica platform, which performs the registration of outpatient cases of Covid-19 in Brazil, the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) was unable to publish this Tuesday’s epidemiological bulletin Monday (21). This has been a recurring failure since the release of the new version on September 8, 2021.