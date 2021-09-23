Band launches pay TV channel focused on games [atualizado]

[Atualizado]: Newco Pay TV advisors, responsible for the Band’s subscription channels, returned to Voxel with a position on the matter. Check it out in full:

Clarification Note

Newco PayTV, programmer responsible for the subscription channels Agromais, Arte1, BandNewsTV, BandSports, Sabor & Arte, Smithsonian Channel, SexPrivé and Terraviva, informs that Thiago Garcia has no project or partnership with Grupo Bandeirantes. Newco Pay TV studies the strong gaming and geek culture market as well as other segments.

[ORIGINAL]: According to a report on the NaTelinha website, the Band group is about to launch a new television channel focused entirely on video games on pay TV. On the website, the Band itself confirmed the information and the expectation is that the channel will already be on the air in the coming months.

Identifying the high demand from the public for more content related to games on television, the Band even plans to reuse some of the material on Rede 21, another channel it owns. There, game content should take the place that religious programs occupy throughout the night. In addition, social media should also be explored to help spread closed TV content to young audiences on the internet.

But some factors also inspire skepticism, since who is spearheading the project is Thiago Garcia, best known for his recent and brief venture in the defunct Loading channel, in which he held the position of CEO. After much controversy, all employees of the network were fired less than six months after the channel went live. Before that, Thiago had worked at Globo, IBOPE Inteligência, Instituo Ipsos and Consumer Insights.

As there is still no official statement or announcement on the subject, it remains to wait for the next news, such as the announcement of the channel’s name and its exact release date. But do you believe in the potential of this project? What else would you like to see on a TV channel totally focused on games? Comment below!