Barcelona coach remembers Diego Alves’ defenses and sees open duel with Flamengo: “Vivos” | Flamengo

Barcelona coach Fabián Bustos considered everything open for the semifinal return game. Flamengo won the first match, 2-0, at Maracanã, on this Wednesday night, but next week it’s the Guayaquil team’s turn.

The Argentine coach saw a good start for his team and recalled the good defenses of Diego Alves in the first half. To advance to the final, Barcelona need to win 2-0 to go to penalties, or 3-0 to go without penalties.

On the other hand, Renato Gaúcho praised the Ecuadorian team, but reinforced that Flamengo’s advantage for the return match is great. Check it out here.

1 of 1 David Luiz, from Flamengo, in action against goalkeeper Burrai, from Barcelona — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Flamengo’s David Luiz in action against Barcelona’s Burrai goalkeeper — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

– I consider that the key (duel) is open. Now we’ll play with our fans and on our field, where we feel more comfortable and this will give us extra motivation. We are alive – said the coach of Barcelona.

In the evaluation of Bustos, the team exchanged passes and managed to have an advantage against Flamengo at the beginning of the match until Flamengo’s first goal – both were scored by Bruno Henrique in the first half.