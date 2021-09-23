Barroso grants the director of Need Medicines the right to silence at the CPI

BRASILIA — Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), guaranteed the right to silence to the institutional director of Need Medicines, Danilo Trento, who will testify to Covid’s CPI in the Senate this Thursday, but maintained the obligation of executive to attend the hearing.

“In view of the foregoing, I partially grant the preliminary injunction. What do I do so that the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee grants the patient the proper treatment to the condition of being investigated, assuring him the right not to sign a term of commitment as a witness, as well as for the dismissal of answering on facts that imply self-incrimination and, furthermore, so that no measures restricting rights or deprivation of liberty are adopted, as a result of the use of the ownership of the privilege against self-incrimination”, said the minister in the order given this Wednesday night.

read: Listen to the audio of a Prevent director talking to a doctor who says he is threatened by the company

Barroso also guaranteed Trento the right to legal counsel and to maintain private communication with the defense during his testimony before the Commission.

Trento’s testimony will be taken at the request of senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) to clarify, among other facts, what is the degree of his involvement with Francisco Maximiano, owner of Necessidade Medicamentos, the company that represented Indian Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of Covaxin in the contract for the purchase of immunizations by the Ministry of Health.

Some senators also believe that the businessman has business relations with the alleged owner of FIB Bank, Marcos Tolentino. FIB Bank was the company chosen by Necessidade to offer a guarantee in the vaccine purchase contract. Despite its name, it is not a bank and, according to investigations, the institution would not be able to afford the guarantee offered.

According to a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), an anti-money laundering agency, the institutional director of Need Medicines, Danilo Trento, made movements of amounts incompatible with his monthly billing and that of his company, and even received R$ 2 million monthly.

The Precise Medicines entered the sights of Covid’s CPI for having brokered the purchase of doses of Covaxin between the Ministry of Health and pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. The commission wants to know how the representative, the subject of inquiries by the Public Ministry, profited from the transaction valued at R$ 1.6 billion to provide 20 million immunizations.

The purchase of the Indian immunizing agent, which ended up being suspended by the Ministry of Health after allegations of irregularities surfaced, is one of the main lines of investigation by the CPI. As shown by GLOBO, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) has already identified evidence of crime in the purchase of the 20 million doses made by the folder, and asked that the case be investigated in the criminal sphere.