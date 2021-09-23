BC is not surprising in its Selic decision, but suggests the need for an even tighter monetary policy ahead

SÃO PAULO – In line with expectations by most market agents, the Central Bank raised the Selic by 1 percentage point, reaching 6.25% per year. The decision was unanimous, continuing its cycle of monetary tightening to tame an inflation that has been more persistent and widespread.

This was the second time in a row that the BC adjusted the base rate in this magnitude. Since March, when it took the Selic from the historic low of 2% a year, the BC has already raised basic interest rates by 4.25 percentage points.

Live performed by InfoMoney (see the video above), Patricia Pereira, chief strategist at MAG Investimentos, and Alessandra Ribeiro, economist at Tendências Consultoria, highlighted that the statement did not have so many surprises for the market, but that it brought some important indications about the BC’s next steps .

Patricia points out that those who were expecting a stronger increase had the possibility of correcting in recent weeks, after Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, said that the monetary authority would maintain its flight plan – which practically confirmed the bet. 1 point high at this meeting.

“The communiqué was quite neutral, it was also not imagined that the pace would be accelerated or reduced”, said the economist, citing that the BC should keep pace at the next meeting.

Alberto Ramos, director of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, highlighted in a report that, for the Copom, in the current stage of the rate hike cycle, the maintenance of a stable pace of 1 percentage point was deemed the most adequate to guarantee the convergence of inflation to the target in the relevant horizon and, simultaneously, allow the Copom to gather more information on the state of the economy and the persistence of shocks.

Advance beyond contractionary territory

An important point highlighted by economists is the Copom quote in the communiqué that “the Copom’s baseline scenario and the balance of risks indicate that it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance into contractionary territory”, representing an advance in relation to the previous document, which mentioned a cycle of raising the interest rate to a level above neutral.

For Alessandra, this mention of advances in the contractionary territory may indicate that the Selic ends the high cycle at levels a little higher than projected in the last press release.

In the same vein, Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, points out that this quote suggests that the Committee now sees the need for a tighter monetary policy than it saw at the last meeting.

Copom’s inflation projections give a clue as to how much tighter this increase will be, assesses the economist at XP. Using the Selic rate curve projected by the Focus Survey – 8.50% for 2022 and 6.75% for 2023 -, the IPCA projection is slightly above the target for 2022 (3.7%) and the target for 2023 ( 3.2%).

“Thus, we believe that Copom’s flight plan is in line with the Selic curve of the Focus survey, or a little higher,” says Megale.

He adds: “The assessment of the economy also seems marginally harsher. The Copom has changed little in its view of economic activity (it did not mention, for example, the recent cut in market projections for GDP growth in 2022). On inflation, in turn, he added that current pressures should continue in the short term and highlighted that service prices have been rising at higher rates. Last but not least, the Committee continues to observe an upward asymmetry in the balance of risks (ie, towards higher-than-expected inflation trajectories) due to fiscal risk”.

The increase in inflation projections focusing on 2022, also extending to 2023, also caught the attention of the economist at Tendências. Inflation for 2022 was projected at 3.5% in the previous statement and rose to 3.7%, showing that the monetary authority already sees prices above the target center (3.5%) for next year.

Patrícia, from MAG, also points out that the BC indicated that it is more free to assess inflation as qualitatively bad, highlighting the increase in contaminated cores due to the pandemic, which will not cool off in the short term. In addition, he pointed out that, already in the basic scenario, the monetary authority adopted the hypothesis of “red level 2” energy tariff flags in December 2022 and December 2023. “It is already a pessimistic scenario, placing an alert [em meio ao cenário de crise hídrica]”, evaluates the strategist.

João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, in turn, believes he expected a more “hawkish” Copom [sinalizando maior aperto com a política monetária] in this release.

“The Copom named the main shocks that are pressuring inflation, but the secondary effects of these shocks were missing, especially on the diffusion index, which demonstrates that inflationary pressure is already affecting many sectors of the economy. This wide-ranging price pressure could result in an even more persistent inflation that threatens to weaken expectations for 2022”, assesses Leal.

Rio Bravo expects a 1-point increase in the Selic in the next two meetings, followed by an adjustment at the end of the cycle of 0.5 percentage point, ending the cycle with an increase of 8.75% in February.

For Megale, this Wednesday’s decision is consistent with the projection that the Copom will raise the Selic rate to 8.50%, two percentage points above the level considered neutral, of 6.5%. The expectation is for another 1 percentage point high, followed by a 0.75 point high in December and a final high of 0.5 point in early 2022.

“It’s a significant change in monetary policy stance. Along with the exchange rate and more stable commodity prices, it should be enough to bring inflation to the target until 2023. The fiscal scenario remains the main risk”, assesses the economist at XP.

Alessandra Ribeiro reinforces that the BC has had a change of tone in recent months, not adopting an expansionist to a contractionary policy discourse, especially in light of the inflationary surprises, and even the analysis houses that were already more concerned about price increases were surprised by the advance of inflation.

The Trends scenario is for Selic reaching 8.25%, with maintenance of 1 point high in the next two Copom meetings in the year, with interest rates remaining at this level during 2022. However, according to Alessandra, what could change the scenario is that many houses are cutting projections for economic growth for the next year, as a reflection of the contractionary monetary policy, uncertainty with elections and water crisis, which could “brake” the Central Bank to this more restrictive policy.

“However, this mention of advances in contractionary territory may signal that the BC did not get tied [a isso]”, he highlighted.

Patricia Pereira, on the other hand, projects a rise of up to 8.25% at the end of this year, with two rises in the sequence, followed by a rise of 0.75 at the first meeting in 2022, going to 9%, staying at this level in 2022.

Goldman Sachs notes that it expects a 1-point rise at the next meeting and a steady, relatively rapid rise to 8.25%, above neutral by the end of 2021, and to at least 8.50% in the first quarter of 2022.

However, it assesses that the Copom left the door (a little) open to eventually increase the pace if the data received point to a greater persistence around the inflation dynamics that is not largely offset by a further deterioration in the growth prospects, evaluates Alberto Ramos, from Goldman.

International scenario and risks on the radar

João Beck, an economist and partner at BRA Investimentos, emphasizes that the Central Bank does not make any direct reference to what is happening in China – about the Evergrande debt crisis and measures by the Asian giant’s own government to slow down some sectors.

“But in two moments of the statement, it makes a certain allusion. In the first one, he mentions that the balance of risk is considering a slowdown in the Asian economies and he mentions that it is because of the Delta variant. At another time, it considers a reduction in the price of commodities as a favorable factor for Brazilian inflation.”.

For the economist, in the short term, the 1 percentage point rise in interest rates does not stir the market so much, as it is already a projected increase and also signaled in the communiqué of the penultimate meeting.

“The type of risk that has not yet been resolved in Brazil is the hydrological one. This is still an open question. The volume of rain going forward will determine whether we will have more inflation and combined with an eventual rationing and economic slowdown due to this risk”, assesses Beck.

Impact on investments

About changes in investments, Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos, points out that the rise in Selic influences the fixed income market, which becomes more interesting. “Post-fixed rates immediately start to yield more with the rise in Selic. As for the fixed and fixed rate linked to the IPCA, I believe that it will not change much, as this interest rate hike has already been priced in previously”, he assesses.

Martin Iglesias, professor and specialist in Investments and Asset Allocation at Itaú Unibanco, emphasizes that the increase in Selic should not have relevant impacts on longer fixed-income securities, as they are less sensitive to changes in the short-term rate.

He assesses that, potentially, it could also have some impact on the exchange rate, with a possible depreciation of the dollar, caused by an eventual movement to attract foreign fixed income investors to the Brazilian market.

“However, it is important to note that the exchange rate variation is also influenced by other factors such as the global scenario, interest rate increases in other countries, as well as concerns related to the fiscal situation in Brazil”, he points out.

