Belgium coach Roberto Martínez denies contacts with Barcelona: ‘Nothing to comment’

The Barcelona crisis has gained a new chapter: the possible fall of Ronald Koeman, the current coach of the team. Amid uncertainty about the Dutchman’s continuity as Barça’s commander, Spanish coach Roberto Martínez denied to ‘Eurosport’ that he would be negotiating with the Catalan team.

Martínez has been in charge of the Belgian national team since 2016 and has been speculated as a possible Barcelona coach on some occasions. But he claims that any connection of his name to the club is just a rumor.

Well, as you can imagine, I have nothing, nothing to comment. Obviously rumors are normal in football, they are always around. When you lose three games, rumors are that you will lose your job. When things go well and you have good results, the rumors continue and will always be there, but I have nothing to comment at this point.”

Other names that could also take on Koeman’s role are Xavi Hernández, legend of the Catalan club as a player, Jordi Cruijff, son of Johann Cruijff, and Erik Ten Hag, current Ajax commander.

This Wednesday (22), Koeman starred in an unusual scene. Instead of giving a press conference, as scheduled, he just read an “official note” in which he says he has the support of players and management, to communicate directly with the press. Read by clicking HERE.