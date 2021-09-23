Bocardi wins chicken Kiev live on Globo

Wake up, boy! Rodrigo Bocardi “cried” and managed to eat chicken Kiev made yesterday by Ana Maria Braga at “Mais Você”. The presenter sent the chicken breast dish to the journalist this morning at “Bom Dia São Paulo”.

The story began yesterday with Bocardi commenting on the call shown on TV Globo about the attractions of Ana Maria’s program. Among them, the recipe for chicken Kiev, which became a reason for praise from the São Paulo anchor.

Yesterday, on “Mais Você”, Ana Maria joked and said that she would send the chicken to the “Bom Dia São Paulo” studio now that she is also presenting her program at Globo’s studios in the city.

Today, Bocardi was surprised by the delivery made by assistant Maria:

Look at this, Maria! Chicken Kiev has arrived! Look, I want a coat like this, I’m mad, I asked for chicken and now I want the coat. Chicken Kiev, will butter come out? It’s not that Ana Maria kept her promise. Rodrigo Bocardi

Chicken à Kiec by Ana Maria Braga delivered to Bocardi Image: Playback/TV Globo

But the journalist did not taste the chicken afterwards. He called for a new report and explained that he would leave the dish reserved for later eating — which became a topic for fellow journalists in the studio.

I got into the story of the chicken that takes its name from the capital of Ukraine, has in Russia, they say it was raised in France. Ana saw the video and sent the chicken to Kiev here. I’m taking care of it so as soon as I have the opportunity to try and see if the butter will slip. Rodrigo Bocardi

At the end of the newscast, he showed a video in which he eats a piece of chicken Kiev alongside Cinthia Toledo and shoots into the studio because the newspaper was on the air. Bocardi thanked Ana Maria and assured her that her recipe was better than his.

Bocardi eats chicken made by Ana Maria Braga backstage at “Bom Dia São Paulo” Image: Playback/TV Globo

It was necessary to try and go under the table, right?