Bolsonaro government backs down and releases vaccinations for teenagers

BRASILIA – The Bolsonaro government has backed down and decided to release vaccination against covid-19 for teenagers across the country. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Health at a press conference on Wednesday night.

The change in the government’s position is in a technical note of more than twenty pages that, according to the Ministry of Health, was published on Wednesday. Six days ago, the folder restricted immunization to “adolescents from 12 to 17 years old who present permanent disabilities, comorbidities or who are deprived of freedom, despite authorization by Anvisa for the use of the Cominarty Vaccine (Pfizer/Biontech)”.

— Today, a technical note, prepared by the ministry, was published, which evaluates this entire scenario and verifies that the benefits of vaccination are greater than the possible risks of adverse effects of its application — said the executive secretary, Rodrigo Cruz

At a press conference on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health said the suspension was made as a precautionary measure. The executive secretary of the folder, however, said that after an analysis carried out by the folder, there was no evidence that there was a cause and effect relationship between the vaccine and the death of the teenager.

“The key message is this. The ministry suspended in a precautionary way the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities, spent a week investigating the causes that led to this suspension strategy being adopted, and it was understood that we can indeed resume the immunization of adolescents – explained Cruz.

During the press conference, Rosana Leite de Melo, extraordinary secretary for coping with Covid-19, also stated that there will be enough doses for the immunization of all Brazilians and asked states and municipalities to prioritize the booster dose for seniors and priority groups. On the suspension of vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities, the secretary emphasized that the measure was adopted as a “precautionary”.

After participating in the UN General Assembly, in New York, Bolsonaro arrived in Brazil this morning and is dispatching from Palácio da Alvorada. He and the entire delegation are in isolation after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 before returning to Brazil. Queiroga is quarantined in a hotel in the American city.

According to the executive secretary, the change in regulations on the vaccination of adolescents was previously adjusted and communicated to President Jair Bolsonaro.

— The minister always talks to the president of all decisions and nothing is done without the minister, the president. Everything is always talked about. So, yes, the president is aware of what is being presented here today,” Cruz said.

The change of orientation of the Ministry of Health occurred last Thursday when President Bolsonaro learned of the death of a 16-year-old girl seven days after receiving the immunizing agent against Covid-19 in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The government of São Paulo, the next day, concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is not the probable cause of the death of a 16-year-old teenager, but an autoimmune disease called Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PPT).

The decision to only immunize adolescents with comorbidities did not pass by the teams of specialists from the National Immunization Program and the Technical Chamber, as revealed by GLOBO columnist Malu Gaspar.

The recommendation against vaccinating teenagers was further reinforced by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who even said that mothers should not take “their children” to vaccinate “without authorization from Anvisa”. The National Health Surveillance Agency, however, maintained the guidance to immunize young people aged 12 to 17 with Pfizer.

The decision of the Ministry of Health was criticized by the states and most continued vaccinating adolescents.

This Tuesday, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided that states, municipalities and the Federal District are competent to decide on vaccination against covid-19 for adolescents over 12 years old. In the order, the minister classified the measure as without “support from academic evidence”.

For Lewandowski, the vaccination of teenagers is essential for the safe resumption of in-person classes across the country, especially in public schools located in the most remote corners of Brazil, where there is no possibility of conducting online classes.