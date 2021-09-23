Bolsonaro holds a virtual hearing and cancels trip after quarantine recommendation by Anvisa

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro decided to stay at the Alvorada Palace on Wednesday and canceled a trip scheduled for Friday to Paraná, after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that the entire delegation come from the States States to remain in isolation.

The only appointment on the President’s agenda, a meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, was updated in the agenda to take place virtually.

The trip to Paraná, on the other hand, which included a trip to Ponta Grossa on Friday and a motorcycle in Piraí on Saturday, was removed from the travel forecasts soon after the warning was released by Planalto.

Bolsonaro, ministers and others who accompanied the president to New York had close contact with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday, just before boarding.

With no symptoms initially, the minister had a low-grade fever overnight, according to his staff, but he was medicated and is doing well.

In a note on Tuesday night, the Presidency’s Secretariat for Communication confirmed the minister’s contamination, but stated that the other members of the delegation had been tested, all with negative results.

With the exception of Queiroga and the minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França – who stayed in New York for a series of bilateral meetings –, the others returned to Brazil together with Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday, after ANVISA’s recommendation for everyone to remain in quarantine, the members of the delegation who are in Brasília remained and will continue to work remotely until a decision by Bolsonaro on the fulfillment of the quarantine.

According to Caixa’s press office, the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, is in isolation and will be working remotely.

The Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, was also working remotely and, according to his office, would carry out a new PCR test this Wednesday. The advisers of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, did not say what the minister’s behavior would be.

The ministers of Planalto who were on the trip with the president – ​​Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency) and Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), in addition to the secretary of Strategic Affairs, Flávio Roma – did not go to the palace tomorrow.

Heleno’s office informed that the minister was awaiting instructions from the Civil House. Consulted by Reuters, Ramos said he would follow “the president’s determinations”, but did not say what they would be. Rocha’s office did not respond to the request for information.

The foreign minister, however, kept the normal schedule in New York, after the suspension was even considered. France has six meetings on the agenda. One of them, with the chancellors of Germany, India and Japan, in the so-called G4, the group of countries that are jointly seeking vacancies in an eventual reform of the UN Security Council.

In its letter, addressed to the Civil House, Anvisa recommended that all members of the delegation who had contact with Queiroga stay in isolation for 14 days, do not travel and undergo new tests in Brazil.

Among all the high-ranking members of the entourage, only Bolsonaro has yet to be vaccinated. The president had Covid in July 2020 and was partially isolated in Alvorada for 18 days, until he received a negative test result.

He recently told supporters that he believes he has been re-infected because his antibody test would have given a high result — which he considers a valid justification for not getting vaccinated.

