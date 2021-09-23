Bolsonaro made a speech as a statesman at the UN

This Tuesday, September 21, when the Day of the Tree, Farmer’s Day and the International Day of Peace are celebrated, President Jair Bolsonaro delivered a speech of statesman at the opening of the UN General Assembly, of courageous leader of a great country. Speaking of peace, democracy, freedoms, respect for the Constitution, progress and respect for the environment.

He showed a version, which he said, the world does not receive through the media, of real Brazil, of Brazil, which has more forests than the largest countries in the world, which has sustainable agriculture, an industry that is protecting the environment, a production of energy that is more than 80% clean, with the capacity to feed the world and with growth this year around 5%.

In addition to the return of employment, emergency aid for more than 60 million people, the reception of 400,000 refugees from the Venezuelan dictatorship, our policy of democracy, our request for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council — chair we will occupy again from next year. Anyway, it was a short speech, 12 minutes, but very dense, objective and clear.

And from the reactions to the speech, we can see that it was very efficient. Because if it was bad speech, you would simply show speech to expose it as bad. But they are trying to find something to try to deconstruct the discourse, they are even discussing the audience of Avenida Paulista on September 7th. This despair is laughable. Finally, we can be proud of a speech by a statesman of a great country at the UN.

mess at the CPI

Now, we should be ashamed of the mess that was Covid’s CPI on Tuesday. It felt like a game on the floodplain, with the public invading the lawn, everyone cursing each other… a horror. It began with the famous arrogance of the inquisitors, which the minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, did not accept, always retaliated.

Somehow, he asked Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to read again the document on which he based a question, and she got angry. He said she was “out of control”, the senators screamed calling him a “brat”, and then everyone got up and it was that thing.

The president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), ordered the attorney of the General Counsel of the Republic to “stand away”. It was a horrible business. It concluded that two investigated, Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz, made Minister Wagner Rosário investigated by the CPI. Very ironic that ending.

Now before, answering a question from Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE), he was the only non-opposition senator who managed to ask, the CGU minister said that there are 71 operations investigating federal money that went to governors and mayors. Already noting R$56 million in losses, with a potential loss of R$250 million. It was unfortunate that Tuesday’s session ended in a mess.

The CPI, by the way, was ending melancholy with nothing concrete now, in the next few days. But they decided to push the end to October, to see if anything comes up. They’re going after the vaccine that you never took, because it wasn’t bought, the Indian vaccine, which has that fantastic story of the guy asking for a dollar a dose in 20 million vaccines. A little bribe of R$100 million. They pretend to believe it, and you can see that it is very fictional stuff, but they rely on it for lack of other materiality.

President Bolsonaro stated in his speech at the UN that for the past 18 months there has been no news of corruption in his government.