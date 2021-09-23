Bolsonaro passes law to levy vehicle tracking tax

Photo: Disclosure





The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned a complementary law that makes explicit the incidence of the Tax on Services of Any Nature (ISS) on the monitoring and tracking of vehicles and cargo. The sanctioned text is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 23.

The rule modifies Complementary Law 116, of July 31, 2003, to make it clear that service providers for tracking and monitoring vehicles, cargo and people are required to pay ISS.

Under the new law, the ISS will be levied on services related to remote monitoring and tracking, in any way or location, of vehicles, cargo, people and live-movements in circulation or movement, carried out by means of mobile telephony, satellite transmission, radio or any other means, including by Vehicle Information Technology companies, regardless of whether the service provider owns the telecommunications infrastructure it uses or not.

“Thus, the initiative seeks to pacify the understanding that this type of service is governed by the ISS and not by the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS), as occurs in some operations”, explains the General Secretariat of the Presidency in a note on the sanction. “Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the tax responsibility is now the service provider and no longer the legal entity that takes the service, as currently established,” he adds.