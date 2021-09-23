Bolsonaro publishes a montage in which he appears with six fingers when summarizing his participation in the UN

O perfil do presidente Jair Bolsonaro no Twitter publicou, nesta quarta-feira, uma imagem com referência a informações falsas e incorretas proferidas em seu discurso na Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York. In the montage, Bolsonaro appears with six fingers. The detail, which caught the attention of internet users, is the result of an error, at first accidental, in editing the image.

In the publication, entitled “UN summary”, Bolsonaro lists topics such as “The Amazon is ours”, “we preserve more than anyone” and “we repudiate terrorism/socialism”, in reference to excerpts from his speech at the opening of the event. Bolsonaro’s speech brought a series of imprecise and decontextualized information, as shown by the check carried out by #FATO or #FAKE.

At the UN, Bolsonaro said, for example, that Brazil would be “on the brink of socialism” when he assumed the presidency and that the BNDES would have financed “works in communist countries without guarantees”, covered with taxes paid “by the Brazilian people themselves”. In fact, all credit operations carried out by the bank in 15 countries, including neighbors such as Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, were covered by guarantees given by those nations, and not by taxes.

The president also claimed in his speech that there had been a reduction in deforestation in the Amazon during his government, picking up specific variations and disregarding that, in general, there were records of deforested area in recent years.

On the trip, two members of the Brazilian delegation, including Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, tested positive for Covid-19. The result of Queiroga’s test came out after the minister participated in a series of meetings with foreign officials, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Because he was contaminated, Queiroga remained in the United States in quarantine, while Bolsonaro, who has already returned to Brazil, signaled that he will avoid face-to-face engagements in the coming days.