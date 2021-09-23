Bolsonaro to edit decree releasing vaccination for teenagers

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro will issue a decree that will release vaccination against covid-19 for teenagers across the country. The text will highlight that young people between 12 and 17 years old can only receive immunizations released by the National Agency for Sanitary Surveillance (Anvisa) for their age group. Currently, only Pfizer is authorized for this group. The forecast is that the measure will be published later this Wednesday, according to information from the high echelons of the government.

The decree will take place six days after the Ministry of Health has released a technical note recommending that there is no vaccination in adolescents without comorbidities. The new guideline revises a previous guideline in the folder and restricts immunization to “adolescents aged 12 to 17 who have permanent disabilities, comorbidities or who are deprived of liberty, despite authorization by Anvisa for the use of the Cominarty Vaccine (Pfizer/Biontech)” .

After participating in the UN General Assembly, in New York, Bolsonaro arrived in Brazil this morning and is dispatching from Palácio da Alvorada. He and the entire delegation are in isolation after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 before returning to Brazil. Queiroga is quarantined in a hotel in the American city.

The change of orientation of the Ministry of Health occurred last Thursday when President Bolsonaro learned of the death of a 16-year-old girl seven days after receiving the immunizing agent against Covid-19 in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The government of São Paulo, the next day, concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is not the probable cause of the death of a 16-year-old teenager, but an autoimmune disease called Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PPT).

The decision to only immunize adolescents with comorbidities did not pass by the teams of specialists from the National Immunization Program and the Technical Chamber, as revealed by GLOBO columnist Malu Gaspar.

The recommendation against vaccinating teenagers was further reinforced by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who even said that mothers should not take “their children” to vaccinate “without authorization from Anvisa”. The National Health Surveillance Agency, however, maintained the guidance to immunize young people aged 12 to 17 with Pfizer.

The decision of the Ministry of Health was criticized by the states and most continued vaccinating adolescents.