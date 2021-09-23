Bolsonaro took advantage of ‘guinea pigs’ from Prevent Senior

To Leonardo Sakamoto, columnist for UOL, the cases recently revealed in a dossier and in reports on Prevent Senior show that President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) and healthcare companies “have profited from crimes against humanity”.

“The president used the experiments — because this isn’t research, it’s experiments — to convince people to take the drugs [comprovadamente ineficazes contra a covid-19]”, pointed Sakamoto to the UOL News, program of UOL Channel.

In the columnist’s view, Bolsonaro released the said experiments to make people “go back to work in the name of their reelection”. “Bolsonaro and businessmen took advantage of Prevent Senior’s human guinea pigs,” he added.

“In another country, those responsible for the company and for this human experiment of a Nazi character would be prevented from continuing to take care of people. In Brazil, they are defended by senators from the governing base,” Sakamoto continued.

Report published last week by GloboNews shows that Prevent Senior concealed deaths of patients who, without knowledge, participated in a so-called study to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin against covid-19.

The charges against the health plan are contained in a dossier passed on to Covid’s CPI, in the Senate. In the piece, doctors and former Prevent Senior doctors said the experiment was the result of an agreement between the plan and the Bolsonaro government.

Em meados de abril de 2020, Bolsonaro foi ao Twitter para divulgar os supostos resultados positivos da pesquisa da Prevent Senior, afirmando que, nela, foram registradas cinco mortes entre pacientes que não tomaram cloroquina e nenhum óbito entre os que ingeriram as medicações.

Yesterday, reports from Piauí magazine and O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, respectively, pointed out that the plan concealed, in the death certificates, that the deaths of Anthony Wong, a physician, and Regina Hang, Luciano Hang’s mother, occurred in as a result of covid-19.

For Sakamoto, ironically, Prevent Senior “worked a miracle”. “The secret of success is not chloroquine: it is the rubber with which doctors erased the name of the disease from death certificates,” he said.