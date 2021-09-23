Boris Johnson tests Covid-19 after meeting Bolsonaro, Queiroga and delegation from Brazil | World

The UK government confirmed this Thursday (23) that the country’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, tested Covid-19 after the meeting with the Brazilian delegation that went to New York to participate in the General Assembly of the UN.

On Monday, Johnson received President Jair Bolsonaro and members of the Brazilian government. Among them was the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health reported that Queiroga has Covid-19.

Before receiving the diagnosis, Queiroga participated in at least the following events:

He had pizza with the entourage on the sidewalk (as President Bolsonaro was not vaccinated, Brazilians could not eat in the lounge);

Attended meeting with Boris Johnson;

Met with investors;

With the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, he had a meeting with representatives of victims of rare diseases at the headquarters of the Brazilian UN mission;

He went to the reception of the Brazilian ambassador to the UN (on his way out, he made obscene gestures to the demonstrators);

He went to the UN building during Bolsonaro’s speech;

Accompanied Bolsonaro on a visit to the 9/11 Memorial

Anvisa asks Bolsonaro to isolate himself

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) recommended to the Brazilian government that authorities who had contact with the Minister of Health also stay in isolation for 14 days.

Queiroga was quarantined in New York, while the rest of the delegation, which tested negative, has already returned to Brazil.

Among the authorities who had close contact with Queiroga in recent days are President Jair Bolsonaro, ministers Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretariat of the Presidency), Anderson Torres (Justice) and Gilson Machado (Tourism).