Botafogo achieves centralization of debts and suspends executions in action at the Court of Justice | firefight

Botafogo announced this Wednesday night that the Court of Justice accepted the request for the centralization of civil debts and, in this way, suspended all executions against the club.

Last Friday, the club alvinegro had filed a lawsuit in the TJ to follow a movement similar to that of labor debts, which alone reach nearly R$ 100 million. The action asked for entry into the Centralized Execution Regime to escape a model considered more aggressive, called the Special Regime for Forced Execution.

Both requests were made based on the new law that instituted the club-company in Brazil. The legislation guarantees the right to centralize collections so that, by avoiding individual liens, it can pay its creditors within six years by transferring 20% ​​of the monthly income.

The new movement creates a kind of “Civil Act”, similar to the old labor act, to organize debts with the promise of honoring the unpaid bills of the past. With the approval, Botafogo hopes to suffer less from pledges, the great cause of the club’s financial suffocation.

“Botafogo won an important victory away from the pitch this Thursday (22/9). The Court of Justice (TJ) positioned itself favorably to the request made by the Club on the last 17th, for the centralization of civil debts, and ordered the suspension of all civil executions. CEO Jorge Braga celebrated the decision in an interview with BotafogoTV.

– I address the glorious crowd. It is with great satisfaction that I release the news that another very important step in the equalization of Botafogo’s debts has been taken. Botafogo entered the Court of Justice of Rio requesting the centralization of payment of debts and the suspension of pledges on all civil debts, which was approved by the TJ. It is a very important step to increase the management of the Club, the ordering of our day to day and I would like to share this news with you. We are taking firm, calculated and safe steps towards equalizing and resolving the existing debt. Thank you very much – said CEO Jorge Braga in testimony to BotafogoTV.

In the application presented to the TJ, Botafogo based itself on the “Club-Company Law”, No. 14.193/2021, the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. According to the decision, Botafogo will present a Creditors Plan and will allocate 20% of its current monthly income to pay off debts within 6 years, as required by law. It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the month, the courts had also suspended all labor executions.

The main beneficiaries of Botafogo’s lawsuits in court will be the creditors themselves. With the structuring and ordering of debts, the Club will be able to reorganize itself administratively, preserve cash for daily operation, fulfill its obligations, achieve sporting results and thus attract new investments in a virtuous cycle.”

