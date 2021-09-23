Botafogo discloses protocols and ticket sales scheme for the match against Sampaio Corrêa

Respecting the necessary measures for everyone’s safety, the time has come for us to cheer together again in the Nilton Santos Stadium! Following the guidelines of the Decree Rio 49336 of 08/26/2021, O Botafogo will hold a test event with an audience presence in the game against the Sampaio Correa, valid for the 26th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, which will take place next Sunday (26/09), at 6:15 pm, at Nilton Santos.

A total of 4,999 tickets, which will start to be sold this Thursday (23/09) through the website BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSOS. Members have a discount according to the plan purchased.

It is important to emphasize that, for the continuity of the process of returning the public to the Stadium, the collaboration of the fans and all those present will be essential for us to succeed in the test event.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ALL THE NECESSARY GUIDELINES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THIS SUNDAY’S TEST EVENT:

Alvinegro fans interested in participating in the test event as a paying public must meet the following three requirements:

1) Express agreement to participate in a test event;

two) Check compliance with the vaccination schedule according to the schedule of the Municipal Health Department;

3) Perform antigen testing in a network accredited by Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas;

MANIFESTATION OF AGREEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN A TEST EVENT

When purchasing or checking in the ticket for the match – exclusively online – the fan or guest must agree with:

I) Carry out the testing to detect COVID-19, bearing its own costs in the associated network defined by BOTAFOGO

II) Check the vaccination according to the current schedule by uploading proof of vaccination on a platform indicated by BOTAFOGO

III) Commit to complying with the sanitary protocols that will be widely publicized in the days prior to the games and in the match itself

IV) Agree that, if the result of the aforementioned exam is positive and/or does not comply with the proof of the vaccination schedule, there will be no reimbursement for the cost of the test and admission, and it is not transferable to third parties

V) Authorize the storage of data by BOTAFOGO for inspection purposes by the Municipal Health Department

TESTING AND PROOF OF THE VACCINE SCHEME

I) Fans must perform an antigen test at one of the laboratories accredited by the VEUS platform after 15:15 on Friday, the 24th, and until 12:00 on Sunday, the 26th, at one of the laboratories accredited by the VEUS platform (the list will be released soon). The communication of results will take place automatically between the platform and BOTAFOGO.

II) After purchasing or redeeming the ticket, fans must access the environment provided by BOTAFOGO to upload the documents evidencing the vaccination schedule, according to the schedule of the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro.

PEOPLE AGE 50 AND OVER: Provide proof of the first and second doses (or single dose, in cases indicated by the manufacturer)

PEOPLE UP TO 49 YEARS OF AGE: Provide proof of the first dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer)

UNDER 15 YEARS OF AGE: No proof of vaccination is required

The ticket for access to the stadium will be made available exclusively via the Secure Voucher, after 12:00 on Sunday (26/09), upon completion of the steps previously described. If the steps are not completed, the ticket will not be made available.

SERVICE – BOTAFOGO FANS:

Load available: 4,999 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

AVAILABLE SECTORS:

North, Lower East, Lower West and West Sector Box.

Note: Public access will be carried out by the North sector of the Stadium with distribution between the Lower East, North and Lower West sectors later on;

OPENING OF SALES:

09/23 (Thursday) – 10 am – Exclusively for Members

09/23 (Thursday) – 4 pm – General Public

TICKETS VALUES:

Owner-Partners – Check-in

Supporters holding the 2020 Season Package – Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$60

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$80

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$80

Full – BRL 160

Half – BRL 80

IMPORTANT: THERE WILL BE NO GRATUITY FOR THIS MATCH

*Only active supporters whose the “2020 Season Package” has been paid in full.