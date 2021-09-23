Botafogo informs operation to sell 4,999 tickets for the match against Sampaio Corrêa | firefight

Botafogo reached an agreement with the City of Rio de Janeiro to have an audience against Sampaio Corrêa, at 6:15 pm on Sunday, for the 25th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Earlier this Wednesday night, the club announced the operation for the sale of 4,999 tickets for the match at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Sales to members begin at 10 am this Thursday and to the general public at 4 pm. Tickets cost between R$20 and R$160.

Botafogo’s last game with an audience was on March 10, 2020, at victory over Paraná, for the Copa do Brasil. The test event for the return of the fans will follow the guidelines of Decree Rio 49336, of August 26, 2021.

Fans from Alvinegro interested in going to the game must, obligatorily, meet three requirements: express agreement to participate in a test event; prove compliance with the vaccination schedule according to the schedule of the Municipal Health Department and perform antigen testing in a network accredited by Botafogo.

Fans of Botafogo will return to Nilton Santos next Sunday

The club has partnered with laboratories accredited by the VEUS platform, and the list will be released soon. Testing must be performed after 3:15 pm on Friday until 12:00 pm on Sunday. In the case of vaccination, people aged 50 years or more must show proof of the first and second dose (or single dose, in cases indicated by the manufacturer); people under 49 years old need to bring proof of the first dose (or single dose) and under 15 years old do not need proof of vaccination.

With 44 points, Botafogo is in third place in Serie B – the team is four points behind the leader Coritiba. Before welcoming the fans at home on Sunday, Bota plays at 19:00 this Thursday, at Rei Pelé, against CSA.

Botafogo Information:

Respecting the necessary measures for everyone’s safety, it’s time for us to cheer together again at Nilton Santos Stadium! Following the guidelines of Decree Rio 49336 of 08/26/2021, Botafogo will hold a test event with the presence of the public in the game against Sampaio Corrêa, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship Série B, which will take place next Sunday (26 /09), at 6:15 pm, at Nilton Santos.

A total of 4,999 tickets will be made available, which will go on sale this Thursday (23/09) through the website BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSOS. Members have a discount according to the plan purchased.

It is important to emphasize that, for the continuity of the process of returning the public to the Stadium, the collaboration of the fans and all those present will be essential for us to succeed in the test event.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ALL THE NECESSARY GUIDELINES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THIS SUNDAY’S TEST EVENT:

Alvinegro fans interested in participating in the test event as a paying public must meet the following three requirements:

1) Express agreement to participate in a test event;

2) Check compliance with the vaccination schedule according to the schedule of the Municipal Health Department;

3) Carry out antigen testing in a network accredited by Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas;

MANIFESTATION OF AGREEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN A TEST EVENT

When purchasing or checking in the ticket for the match – exclusively online – the fan or guest must agree with:

I) Carry out the testing to detect COVID-19, bearing its own costs in the associated network defined by BOTAFOGO

II) Prove vaccination according to the current schedule by uploading proof of vaccination on a platform indicated by BOTAFOGO

III) Commit to compliance with the sanitary protocols that will be widely publicized in the days prior to the games and in the match itself

IV) Agree that, if the result of the said exam is positive and/or does not comply with the proof of the vaccination schedule, there will be no reimbursement of the test and admission expenses, and it is not transferable to third parties

V) Authorize the storage of data by BOTAFOGO for inspection purposes by the Municipal Health Department

TESTING AND PROOF OF THE VACCINE SCHEME

I) The fan must perform an antigen test at one of the laboratories accredited by the VEUS platform after 3:15 pm on Friday, the 24th, and until 12:00 pm on Sunday, the 26th, at one of the laboratories accredited by the VEUS platform (the list will be released shortly). The communication of results will take place automatically between the platform and BOTAFOGO.

II) After purchasing or redeeming the ticket, fans must access the environment provided by BOTAFOGO to upload the documents evidencing the vaccination schedule, according to the schedule of the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro.

PEOPLE AGE 50 AND OVER: Provide proof of the first and second doses (or single dose, in cases indicated by the manufacturer)

PEOPLE UP TO 49 YEARS OF AGE: Provide proof of the first dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer)

UNDER 15 YEARS OF AGE: No proof of vaccination is required

The ticket for access to the stadium will be made available exclusively via Voucher Seguro application, after 12:00 on Sunday (26/09), upon completion of the steps described above. If the steps are not completed, the ticket will not be made available.

SERVICE – BOTAFOGO FANS:

Load available: 4,999 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

North, Lower East, Lower West and West Sector Box.

Note: Public access will be carried out by the North sector of the Stadium with distribution between the Lower East, North and Lower West sectors later on;

09/23 (Thursday) – 10 am – Exclusively for Members

09/23 (Thursday) – 4 pm – General Public

Owner-Partners – Check-in

Supporters holding the 2020 Season Package – Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$60

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$80

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$80

Integer – R$160

Half – R$80

IMPORTANT: THERE WILL NOT BE FREE OF CHARGE FOR THIS MATCH

*Only active fan members whose “2020 Season Package” has been fully paid will be able to check-in.

