Botafogo is the best among the 40 clubs in the A and B series since the arrival of Enderson Moreira

Packaged. There is no better word to define Botafogo’s current moment. the team of Enderson Moreira return to the field today to face the CSA, at 7 pm, in Maceió, with an encouraging number: since the arrival of the coach, on July 24, alvinegro has the best performance among the 40 teams in the series A and B for Brazilian.

Alvinegro played 12 games in the period. He won ten, drew one and lost one. There are 86% of use. In addition, the team has not lost for seven games and comes from five consecutive victories — which has not happened since the beginning of 2017.

nor the Coritiba, who is still in the lead, achieved this feat. The thigh also played 12 matches, but had 63% advantage (seven wins, three defeats and two draws). In Serie A, the first three placed — Atlético-MG, palm trees and Flamengo —, who played fewer games, have 83%, 41% and 66% respectively.

“What changed was the meeting we had. We know Botafogo is great, we had to play forward, looking for victory all the time. With these conversations, we gained confidence on a daily basis, in training and with the arrival of Professor Enderson as well – said the striker Diego Gonçalves. — We have to look for the result playing at home or away. We always need to play forward for results to come naturally.

For the match against CSA, Botafogo will have two changes. Pedro Castro, who suffered a calf injury during the match, and Marco Antonio, with muscle pain, did not even travel to Alagoas. Luis Oyama, chosen for Castro’s place against Timbu and decisive for the victory, scoring a goal, should continue making the duo with Barreto. In attack, Diego Gonçalves, who recently returned from the medical department and had good minutes against Náutico, should be the starter.

Kitty’s Future

On the other hand, those who are close to returning to the lawns are Gatito Fernandez. The Paraguayan completes one year today since his last match for Botafogo, in a derby against Vasco for the Copa do Brasil. In May of that year, the player performed an arthroscopy on his right knee. Recovered from surgery, Gatito has been training with the goalkeeper coach for two weeks and is in the rehabilitation phase, recovering his fitness, to return to Botafogo’s goal.

With the contract ending at the end of the season, the Paraguayan’s continuity at the club is uncertain. Therefore, the final straight of series B could be decisive for the goalkeeper’s future.