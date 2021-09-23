Botafogo tries to extend positive streak in Serie B against CSA

O Botafogo consolidated itself in the G4 of Serie B. This Thursday, at 7 pm (GMT), the Alvinegros travel to face the CSA, at Rei Pelé, for the 25th round of the competition.

Visitors are in third position, with 44 points. Botafogo can take the vice-leadership of Segundona if they tie the game.

Only for this match, the coach Enderson Moreira have some problems. Defender Joel Carli remains out of the team, injured.

Besides the Argentine, the captain will also not be able to count on defensive midfielder Pedro Castro and midfielder Marco Antônio. The first suffered an injury and was vetoed. The second will be saved due to muscle pain.

With that, Gilvan follows in defense with Kanu. The defensive midfielder Luís Oyama once again has a chance among the holders. In the offensive sector, Diego Gonçalves must start a game again.

The CSA campaign is irregular in Serie B, but still dreams of access. Alagoas are with 32 points in the classification.

Coach Mozart has no shortages, but he can change the formation. Midfielder Renato Cajá and forward Dellatorre can start against Botafogo.

DATASHEET:

CSA X BOTAFOGO

Local: Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió (AL)

Date: September 23, 2021, Thursday

Hour: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Cristovam, Lucão, Matheus Felipe and Ernandes; Yuri, Geovane and Gabriel; Marco Túlio (Cajá), Iury Castilho and Nilson (Dellatorre)

Technician: Mozart

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Diego Gonçalves, Warley and Rafael Navarro

Technician: Enderson Moreira