Botafogo wins TJ-RJ to centralize civil debts and suspend executions

O Botafogo won an important victory away from the pitch this Thursday (22/9). The Court of Justice (TJ) was in favor of the request made by the Club on the 17th, for the centralization of civil debts, and determined the suspension of all civil executions. CEO Jorge Braga celebrated the decision in an interview with BotafogoTV.

“I address the glorious cheering. It is with great satisfaction that I release the news that another very important step in the equalization of Botafogo’s debts has been taken. Botafogo entered the Court of Justice of Rio requesting the centralization of payment of debts and the suspension of pledges on all civil debts, which was approved by the TJ. It is a very important step to increase the management of the Club, the ordering of our day to day and I would like to share this news with you. We are taking firm, calculated and safe steps towards equalizing and resolving the existing debt. Thank you very much”, said CEO Jorge Braga in a statement to BotafogoTV.

In the application presented to the TJ, Botafogo based itself on the “Club-Company Law”, No. 14.193/2021, the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. According to the decision, Botafogo will present a Creditors Plan and will allocate 20% of its current monthly income to pay off debts within 6 years, as required by law. It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the month, the courts had also suspended all labor executions.

The main beneficiaries of Botafogo’s lawsuits in court will be the creditors themselves. With the structuring and ordering of debts, the Club will be able to reorganize itself administratively, preserve cash for daily operation, fulfill its obligations, achieve sporting results and thus attract new investments in a virtuous cycle.