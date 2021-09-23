Bradesco BBI raises recommendation for EzTec and places action as “top pick” alongside Cyrela and Direcional

SAO PAULO – Bradesco BBI analysts revised their recommendations for the civil construction sector, raising EzTec’s shares (EZTC3) from neutral to equivalent to purchase, placing it among the sector’s preferences (top pick) alongside Cyrela (CYRE3 ) and Directional (DIRR3).

The target price for EzTec shares is R$35, or a potential upside of 35% compared to the previous day’s closing.

BBI points out that the company’s valuation looks attractive, trading at a multiple of 7.8 times the price over the expected profit for 2022 (versus peers at 8.3 times) after the 40% fall in share price from the year to the end of the day before, with analysts still pointing out that they currently prefer names with better liquidity (R$ 62 million in average daily trading volume). Also, the sale of Esther Tower is a potential trigger.

When looking at the sector as a whole, analysts point out that companies are trading on average 13% below the net asset value (NAVs), according to their assessment.

Furthermore, dividend yields should not be ignored: “we see the sector trading at an average yield of 11.8% over the period 2021-2022, which should help to navigate the turbulent macro news flow.”

Analysts highlight the estimated dividend yields (dividend over share price) for 2022 for Even (EVEN3) of 7.3%, 5.8% for Cyrela and 5.1% for Plano & Plano (PLPL3).

With respect to the upper-middle-income segment, analysts have reduced fiscal year 2022 profit estimates by 6% on average and year 2022 target prices by about 17% (including rollover from 221 to year 2022 ).

In a conservative approach, they assumed that 90% of the guidance [projeções] of releases for 2021 will be fulfilled. However, they still see considerable upside potential for the vast majority of names, although stock performance remains highly dependent on macroeconomic drivers, at least in the near term. BBI singles out CYRE3 as the preferred choice, with EZTC3 as another alternative.

In the low-income segment: profit estimates were reduced by 5.5% on average – reflecting a compensating combination of above-expected sales and weaker-than-expected gross margins, with DIRR3 being the positive highlight – while target prices were reduced by 17%, with higher discount rates.

For Cyrela, the target price is BRL 28, a potential increase of 40%, while for Direcional it is BRL 20, or a 63% increase compared to yesterday’s closing, both with an outperform recommendation (above average performance from the market).

