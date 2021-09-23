Brazil has ‘uncontrolled’ and above-average fires in 4 states and the DF; understand link with climate and human action | Environment

September is not over and 4 states and the Federal District have already surpassed the historical fire average of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), accounted for since 1998. The cause is mostly human, but with a direct amplification made by the drought.

In São Paulo, fires are advancing and have caused whirlpools of fire and earth, a common phenomenon at the time. Their behavior in 2021, however, has worried authorities

Forest fires have already destroyed 14,064 hectares of forest area in the Federal District. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Statistics (Inmet), humidity reached a minimum of 15% in the last week

In Minas Gerais, the situation is dramatic: 20 conservation units hit by fire. The fire fighting operation in state parks has the support of 4×4 vehicles and aircraft

In Bahia, 9 cities still had fire spots this Monday (20)

In Chapada dos Veadeiros, the flames started on September 12th. On Monday (20), they still reached the national park at two points

In Piauí, the fire is already 44.2% higher than the historical average, even with a week left to end the month

States suffer from drought, with regions that have not registered rain for months. According to Alberto Setzer, an expert at Inpe’s Queimadas Program, the lack of water helps spread the fire, but the cause of its start is still human. Most fires are intentionally man-made.

“There are uncontrolled fires in all these regions and most of them are registering incidences far above the average and, in some cases, even the worst that have ever been registered. This not only through the satellite, but also through data from the brigade, from the Corps itself. Firefighters,” Setzer said.

“The cause of this is a very long dry period. There are areas there for almost three months without a drop of water and this greatly favors the spread of fire,” he added.

Teresina, capital of Piauí, had the driest August in the last 5 years, according to Inmet. The rain arrived in the first 15 days of September after almost 40 days without water. Before, the air humidity was below 30%, with temperatures close to or above 40ºC.

In the Midwest of São Paulo, ranchers are concerned about the lack of rain. In an interview with g1, José Luiz Tavares Sebastião, in Marília (SP), has a herd that is used for milk production. There are 180 cows that guarantee the income.

“The color of this pasture is very different from what was normal. Today there is nothing green anymore, the frost has burned everything, the drought is very long and, to recover, only when it rains”.

According to Inpe, the forecast for the quarter this year indicates a probability of rain above the historical average in the North, Center and East of Brazil, but the total should not be enough to solve all the problems caused by drought.

In addition to the burnings, the water level in the country’s main reservoirs continues to drop and fast. The situation is more worrying in the group of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest regions, which concentrate 70% of all water stored in Brazil.

According to analyzes made by Climatempo, in October it will rain more than the historical average, while in November the rains will be irregular. December should be the most critical month of the quarter, recording rainfall below the historical average for the period.

“This does not mean that it will not rain. This does not mean that we will not have major storms, but that the amount of rain expected for the month will be lower than the average and the temperature will be higher than normal”, says Patrícia Madeira , meteorologist at Climatempo.