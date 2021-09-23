Brazil is among countries less favorable to abortion, but support grew in 2021

Mariana Alvim – @marianaalvim

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

22 september 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Support for the decriminalization of abortion in Brazil has fluctuated a lot in recent years

In an international survey, when asked whether “abortion should be allowed whenever a woman wants it”, only 31% of Brazilians answered yes — placing Brazil as the fifth least favorable to the full legalization of abortion in a group of 27 countries analyzed by the 2021 edition of the study Global Views on Abortion, from Ipsos.

The average acceptance of the decriminalization of abortion whenever the woman wants it was 46% in the countries surveyed. Behind Brazil in the low support for this statement were only Colombia (26%), Mexico (24%), Peru (15%) and Malaysia (14%).

In the survey, there were three other response options: “abortion should be allowed under certain circumstances, for example, if a woman has been raped”; “abortion should not be allowed under any circumstances, except when the mother’s life is at risk”; and “abortion should never be allowed, no matter what the circumstances.” In Brazil, support for these was respectively 33%, 16% and 8%, in addition to 13% who were unable or unwilling to give an opinion.

Although in the global picture the country appears among the least favorable to the full legalization of abortion, in 2021 Brazil reached the highest percentage of people opining that the procedure should be allowed in whole or in part (sum of the answers “abortion must always be allowed that a woman so desires” and “abortion should be allowed under certain circumstances, for example, in the case of a woman having been raped). This year, this percentage reached 64%, while in 2014, the figure was 53 %.

However, support for the decriminalization of abortion in Brazil has not grown steadily year-on-year — on the contrary, it has fluctuated quite a bit. Between 2015 and 2019, it ranged between 50% and 61% and, in 2020, it returned to 53%. Now, in 2021, it jumped 11 percentage points.

“It is a fact that oscillates in public opinion because it is still a topic considered taboo in (Brazilian) society. It is greatly influenced by cultural characteristics, from how society historically views this issue, which is delicate” explains Priscilla Branco, spokesperson of the study and manager of Public Affairs at Ipsos in Brazil.

The expert points out that internal factors in a country, such as the public debate about a bill on abortion, can lead to changes in these data in certain years, as well as external factors. In Brazil, the recent movement of neighboring countries may have led to greater acceptance of the decriminalization of abortion.

In the last month of 2020, the Argentine Senate approved the legalization of the procedure in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Before, the country’s legislation was as restrictive as Brazil’s, providing for abortion only in cases of rape or when the mother’s health was at risk.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Internet searches for abortion pills are more frequent in countries where legislation is more restrictive

South Korea decriminalized abortion in early 2021 and, like Argentina, had a higher percentage of people in favor of legalizing the procedure in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Ipsos survey.

Priscilla Branco also points out as an external influence for Brazil the formation of a constituent assembly in Chile, which, although not focusing on abortion, is “more inclusive and feminine”.

Brazil, on the other hand, is still “conservative” on the issue of abortion, according to the researcher from Ipsos, which is demonstrated by the “fear of the political class to deal with this issue with transparency”. However, the arrival in 2021 of a percentage of 64% of respondents in favor of the total or partial legalization of abortion may reflect a “maturity” of Brazilian society regarding women’s rights.

Another Ipsos poll, published in March, showed that Brazil was among the 28 countries where respondents most agreed that closing the gender pay gap should be a national priority.

men are less favorable

The global survey on abortion permission was carried out on an online platform with about 20,000 people, 1,000 of them in Brazil. For the country, the margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

On average of the 27 countries analyzed, the percentage of people in favor of allowing partial or total abortion (sum of the answers “abortion should be allowed whenever a woman wishes” and “abortion should be allowed under certain circumstances, for example , in the case of a woman having been raped”) was stable between 2014 and 2021, ranging from 70% to 75% over the years. In 2021, the figure was 71%.

In the first places of the most favorable countries are Sweden (88%), Netherlands (85%) and France (81%); in the last positions are Turkey (56%), Peru (53%) and Malaysia (30%).

Women were more in favor of allowing partial or total abortion (73%) than men (69%).

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Criminalization causes clandestine illegal abortion clinics to proliferate

Specifically, the statement “abortion should be allowed whenever a woman so desires” was supported by 50% of women and 43% of men. The phrase “abortion must be allowed under certain circumstances, for example, in the case of a woman having been raped” was agreed by 23% of women and 26% of men.

Globally, the higher the level of education, the higher the percentage of people who were partially or totally in favor of decriminalizing abortion: this was 74% among those with the highest degree; 70% at the secondary education level; and 66% with low grade.