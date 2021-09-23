Brazil is among countries less favorable to abortion, but support grew in 2021

  • Mariana Alvim – @marianaalvim
Support for the decriminalization of abortion in Brazil has fluctuated a lot in recent years

In an international survey, when asked whether “abortion should be allowed whenever a woman wants it”, only 31% of Brazilians answered yes — placing Brazil as the fifth least favorable to the full legalization of abortion in a group of 27 countries analyzed by the 2021 edition of the study Global Views on Abortion, from Ipsos.

The average acceptance of the decriminalization of abortion whenever the woman wants it was 46% in the countries surveyed. Behind Brazil in the low support for this statement were only Colombia (26%), Mexico (24%), Peru (15%) and Malaysia (14%).

In the survey, there were three other response options: “abortion should be allowed under certain circumstances, for example, if a woman has been raped”; “abortion should not be allowed under any circumstances, except when the mother’s life is at risk”; and “abortion should never be allowed, no matter what the circumstances.” In Brazil, support for these was respectively 33%, 16% and 8%, in addition to 13% who were unable or unwilling to give an opinion.

Although in the global picture the country appears among the least favorable to the full legalization of abortion, in 2021 Brazil reached the highest percentage of people opining that the procedure should be allowed in whole or in part (sum of the answers “abortion must always be allowed that a woman so desires” and “abortion should be allowed under certain circumstances, for example, in the case of a woman having been raped). This year, this percentage reached 64%, while in 2014, the figure was 53 %.