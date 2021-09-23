Brazil notifies 839 deaths by Covid in 24h; total number of victims exceeds 592 thousand

With 839 new deaths by covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours, Brazil arrived this Wednesday, 22, to 592,357 victims of the disease. The total number of positive diagnoses is now 21,282,612, with 35,658 cases reported since 8 pm on Tuesday 21.

The moving average of deaths by covid, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is now 531, an index that shows a slight increase in relation to the day before, when it was 524. After having been six days below 500 at the beginning This month, the indicator completes this Wednesday nine days above that level.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.29 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

