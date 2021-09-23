Brazil registers 484 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average is 524 – Health

Brazil registered 484 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, 21. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 524, below the 557 registered the day before and there are eight consecutive days above 500.

On Tuesday, the number of new infections reported was 12,582. In total, the Brazil has 591,518 dead and 21,246,954 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.23 million people have recovered from covid since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo registered 191 new victims of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, after the data repression the day before. Acre, Rondônia and Sergipe did not register any deaths caused by the coronavirus in the period. Earlier, the Secretariat of Public Health of Rio Grande do Norte released a note stating that the state completed three consecutive days without any deaths for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Already Rio de Janeiro did not update the data for this Tuesday until 20h. An instability in the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS Notifica platform, which performs the registration of outpatient covid-19 cases in Brazil, also made it impossible for Bahia to have access to data on new infections.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health has not updated the pandemic data on Tuesday, until the closing of this text. According to government figures, Brazil had 590,955 victims and 21,247,667 covid cases until the eve.