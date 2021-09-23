Brazil registers 839 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 h

Brazil registered today 839 deaths by covid-19. With this, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 592,357. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 531 people died per covid-19 in the last seven days. This data remains stable and reached today the ninth consecutive day above 500.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, 35,658 new cases have been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,282,612 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil reported 876 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 592,316 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 36,473 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,283,567 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,295,538 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 395,713 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.