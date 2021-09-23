Brazil surpasses 592,000 deaths by Covid; moving average returns to indicate high after 3 months | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (22) 839 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 592,357 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 531. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +16% and points out a trend of bullish — again indicating increase for the first time since June 21 (just over 3 months).

The increase is explained in part because the current comparison is with the average of deaths on September 9th, right after the extended holiday, when death records were lower due to reduced staff on the holiday.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (16): 582

Friday (17): 546

Saturday (18): 565

Sunday (19): 558

Monday (20): 557

Tuesday (21): 524

Wednesday (22): 531

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Nine states appear with an upward trend in deaths: AC, TO, PA, PR, ES, SP, MG, GO, RJ.

the state of Roraima did not record death on his report card for the last day. Already the state of Acre, which for almost two months had been registering something between 0 to 2 daily deaths, had a jump with 18 new deaths recorded on the same day. According to the state secretariat, however, these are old deaths that have only now been included in the notification platform. This caused the curve of deaths by Covid in the state to show a trend of +1,800%, due to numbers that used to be so low.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,282,612 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 35,658 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 35,763 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of +96% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, starting to indicate a trend of high.

The moving average of cases had been in a sequence of fall for 18 days in a row until last week, approaching 15 thousand diagnoses daily, but jumped to above 30 thousand due to the insertion of tens of thousands of repressed cases after an adjustment in the system that concentrates these data. Over three days last week, RJ and SP together included more than 150,000 case records because of this problem, which resulted in this jump in the average.

Other states also reported a smaller-scale impact of this adjustment in the last week, up or down. On Wednesday, SC reported that the little more than 15,000 cases registered that day are old cases notified by the municipalities since the beginning of the pandemic, but that have only now started to be counted in the national system.

After last week’s reports, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday (20), by note, that “it has been making improvements to the e-SUS Notifica system to better meet surveillance actions.” He also said that he is available to provide support to managers, but that so far “he has not been contacted by any state reporting problems”. The adjustments didn’t hurt the death count.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 592,357

592,357 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 839

839 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 531 (variation in 14 days: +16%)

531 (variation in 14 days: +16%) Total confirmed cases: 21,282,612

21,282,612 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 35,658

35,658 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 35,763 (variation in 14 days: +96%)

On the rise (9 states): AC, TO, PA, PR, ES, SP, MG, GO, RJ

AC, TO, PA, PR, ES, SP, MG, GO, RJ In stability (6 states): SC, PE, AP, PB, RS, BA

SC, PE, AP, PB, RS, BA Falling (11 states and the DF): DF, RN, MT, AL, MA, SE, AM, PI, RR, MS, CE, RO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 39% of the Brazilian population has completed the vaccination schedule and is fully immunized against Covid. 83,397,254 doses of immunizing agents (second dose or single dose) were applied to 39.10% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are partially immunized are 143,056,255 people, which corresponds to 67.06% of the population. The booster dose was given to 426,210 people (0.20% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 226,879,719 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +34%

MG: +23%

RJ: +21%

SP: +32%

DF: -17%

GO: +21%

MS: -44%

MT: -18%

AC: +1800%

AM: -33%

AP: 0%

PA: +90%

RO: -77%

RR: -40%

TO: +115%

AL: -19%

BA: -7%

EC: -66%

MA: -24%

PB: 0%

PE: +1%

PI: -40%

RN: -18%

SE: -25%

