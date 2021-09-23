Brazil vs Japan for the Futsal World Cup: follow it live – Play

O Brazil starts its walk in the playoff of Futsal World Cup this Thursday (23), at 2 pm (GMT), against the Japan, in duel valid for the round of 16. The match will be broadcast live on TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares) and SporTV. The match will be played in the Algiris Arena, in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Brazil x Japan | follow it live

Undefeated in the world competition, Marquinhos Xavier’s team qualified with three victories in Group D. In their debut, they thrashed Vietnam by 9-1. In the 2nd round, victory over the Czech Republic by 4-0. over Panama 5-1. In total, the Brazilian team scored 18 goals and conceded just two.

The classified in the quarter finals will face Morocco.

Ferrão is the top scorer at the Futsal World Cup with six goals scored Photograph:

Thais Magalhães/CBF

Datasheet

Brazil vs Japan – Futsal World Cup Round of 16

Location: Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Date: 09/23/2021 (Thursday)

Time: 2 pm (Brasilia)

Broadcast: TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares) and SportTV