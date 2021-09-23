Britney Spears Fight in Court wins documentary on Netflix; Watch Trailer · TV News

Britney Spears’ fight with her father, Jamie Spears, won a documentary on Netflix. With the title Britney x Spears, the production had its first official trailer released this Wednesday (22) and shows the backstage of the singer’s dispute for her own tutelage in the American court. The film will premiere on September 28th.

“The full story of Britney Spears has yet to be told. My new Britney x Spears documentary premieres on Sept. 28,” the streaming giant announced on Twitter.

The documentary intends to show the backstage of the legal dispute, as well as audios of the pop princess to judges during the process, analyzes of her behavior and treatment in the media and interviews with experts and people close to the singer.

After years of dispute and a worldwide campaign for the release of the princess from pop with the hashtag Free Britney, the patriarch decided to officially relinquish control of the artist’s career on August 12 this year. The information was confirmed by Matthew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer.

Rosengart celebrated Britney’s release, but detonated Jamie Spears’ bad behavior during the legal dispute with her daughter.

“This is a big win for Britney Spears,” the lawyer told Deadline. “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his attorney have admitted today in a lawsuit that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their shameful and reprehensible attacks against Ms. Spears and others.”

In an official statement, Jamie Spears’ representatives confirmed the patriarch’s intention to leave the tutelage and collaborate in the transition to a new agreement. He struggled to maintain control of Britney’s career and her $50 million (R$262 million) fortune.

Watch the trailer for Britney x Spears: