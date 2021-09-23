Bruno Henrique makes two and Flamengo opens advantage in the Libertadores semi – 22/09/2021

Flamengo took an important step to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores. With goals from Bruno Henrique, Renato Gaúcho’s team beat Barcelona-EQU by 2-0 and started ahead in the first semifinal. Those who expected a game of attack against defense were even surprised by an electric game full of “her and there” especially in the first half. Barcelona still played practically a full time with ten players after Molina was sent off at the end of the first stage. At the end of the game, it was Léo Pereira’s turn to receive the direct red.

The decision also had the extra ingredient of more than 20 thousand fans who set the Maracanã on fire. With the result, Fla could even lose by a goal difference that will be in its third Libertadores final in history. The return game will be next Wednesday, the 29th, in Guayaquil. A day earlier, on Tuesday, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras face each other again, this time at Mineirão. In the first game, a 0-0 draw at Allianz Parque.

Bruno Henrique makes two, but collective game enchants

There is no way to forget Bruno Henrique’s magical night. But Flamengo also had a great collective performance. Gabigol moved around a lot and was very active. Diego Alves made spectacular saves on at least three occasions. Finally, Andreas Pereira was the driving force behind the creation. Right in the passes, the shirt 18 strayed from the marking to get to the front and even stamped the crossbar. After Vitinho left, he started playing earlier, but continued at ease on the field.

Electric game from the beginning

Image: Gilvan de Souza/CRF

With the fans making that noise, Flamengo started the game with the intensity up there. In the third minute, Vitinho pressed the exit of goalkeeper Burrai, who almost gave up the paçoca! But Barcelona’s response came at the right time and only didn’t end in a goal because Diego Alves made two spectacular saves in the same bid. Even with lesser volume of play, the Ecuadorians took more danger in another move and also palmed by Diego. The visitors just didn’t expect to concede a goal too soon, which greatly undermined the very bold strategy so far.

Gabigol + BH partnership sets fire to Maraca

After the first scares, Flamengo took over the game. First with Everton Ribeiro, who forced goalkeeper Burrai to make a great save with a shot from outside the area. Shortly thereafter, Gabigol left the area and crossed to Bruno Henrique, who went up on the third floor to take the zero off the scoreboard. Gabigol also went down on the right side and, again, found BH in the middle of the area. Luckily for Barcelona, ​​the ball exploded on the crossbar. The same crossbar would still prevent Andreas Pereira’s kick from the middle of the street, but would not be able to stop Fla’s deadly counterattack. In an enviable collective game that featured Everrton Ribeiro and Gabigol, Vitinho served Bruno Henrique to increase the score. Even before the break, Bruno Henrique was responsible for Molina’s second yellow card and, consequently, his opponent’s sending-off.

David Luiz wins them all and gets applauded

Image: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Applauded by the crowd even before the game, David Luiz did not stand out as much in the defense as his teammate Rodrigo Caio, but he made a good and very safe debut, with highlights for the impeccable air ball, two blocks in dangerous shots and even some climbs to the attack . Without rhythm, he was applauded at the beginning of the second half.

Fla takes off her foot and Léo Pereira receives the red

The 2-0 on the scoreboard and the advantage of one more player on the field could be an indication of a second half with only one team. But, again, the film repeated itself in the final stage. First with Diego Alves avoiding the Ecuadorian goal with another miraculous defense. Even without taking so much danger in other opportunities, Barcelona did not flinch and were brave, without giving up attacking. On the other hand, Flamengo slowed down a little, but they also produced with quality. In one of them, Bruno Henrique almost scored for the third time. In the end, when the game was heading towards a quiet end, Léo Pereira hit León in the face and received the straight red.

Order outside, crowding inside

Although the operation from the outside went smoothly, Flamengo’s fans gathered inside, although it wasn’t for lack of efforts on the part of the private security guards and monitors hired by the club.

store opened

The night was a party at Maracanã and marked the opening of the stadium’s new store. Located near the entrance to the Tour Maracanã, the space was busy before the ball rolled and the event was animated by Charanga Rubro-negra.

FLAMEGO 2×0 BARCELONA-EQU

Reason: Copa Libertadores semifinal (one way)

Date/Time: 09/22/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Andrés Cunha (URU)

Assistants: Richard Trinidad (URU) and Martin Soppi (URU)

VAR: Leodan González (URU)

GOALS: Bruno Henrique, 20’1ºT (1-0), 37’1ºT (2-0)

Yellow cards: Rodrigo Caio (FLA), Molina, byron castle (PUB)

Red cards: Léo Pereira (FLA), Molina (BAR).

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves, Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Pedro); Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho (Thiago Maia) and Bruno Henrique (Michael); Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho.

BARCELONA: Javier Burrai, Byron Castillo, Luis Fernando León, Williams Riveros and Mario Pineida; Bruno Piñatares (Sergio López), Nixon Molina, Emmanuel Martínez (Jean Carlos Montaño) and Adonis Preciado (Jonathan Perlaza); Damián Díaz (Michael Carcelén) and Gonzalo Mastriani (Carlos Garcés). Technician: Fabián Bustos.