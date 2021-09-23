building on the edge of Leblon has a square meter at R$ 105 thousand; meet

Rio de Janeiro – The last free land on the edge of Leblon, an upscale neighborhood in the south of Rio, will be replaced by a luxurious building, in which the square meter costs an impressive R$ 85 to 105 thousand.

The building, which should be completed by December 2023, will have six floors, with one apartment per floor. There are five units of 290 square meters and a coverage of 500. The cheapest of them costs in the range of R$ 24 million and the most expensive, R$ 52 million.

The cheapest square meter is worth R$ 85,000. Two units have already been sold. The building should be ready in 2023. The common spaces will have works by renowned artists.

The sale opened this September, on the 14th, and two of the six apartments have already been purchased (Crisis? What crisis?).

The land on Rua Delfim Moreira housed a house, built in 1930 by a family from Juiz de Fora. Due to its privileged location, the residence ended up heavily disputed by the real estate market, until, in April 2020, Gafisa bought the property for 20 million reais, according to VEJA magazine.

“We wanted to return to the Rio market on the right foot and we thought of an iconic project”, said the CEO of the construction company in Rio, João Paulo Matos, to metropolises.

Delfim Moreira building will occupy the last land on the edge of Leblon. Design unites apartment with horizon.

The result of a partnership with VIVA Projects, the site will feature works by renowned artists at the entrance, such as Vik Muniz and Ernesto Neto. The rear of the building will feature a Campana Brothers panel. At the entrance, anyone passing by the sidewalk can see a creation by the Brazilian Iole Freitas.

The facade was in charge of the Californian architectural firm Gensler Architecture. “It has rounded shapes that speak to the mountains and the sea,” says Matos.

For the leisure and services area, a gym and meeting space were planned, as well as a room for residents’ drivers, in case they need to stay overnight, and a surfboard to store surfboards and bicycles.

terrain challenges

The land has only 12 meters in front. It is the smallest space in which the company has ever invested, with just 380 square meters of area. “We faced a great challenge in creating the work so that its attributes would show the value that this product has, not only for its location”, says Matos.

According to a survey carried out by Imovelweb in March this year, the value of a square meter in the city of Rio de Janeiro costs, on average, R$ 7,766. In Leblon, the price reaches R$ 21,925, almost three times the average for the municipality. In other words, the TOM Delfim Moreira building is expensive, very expensive even by the high standards of the area.