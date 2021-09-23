Caixa deposits 6th installment for new group; see dates and who receives

This Thursday, 23/09, Caixa must make another payment of the 6th installment of emergency aid. The bank will deposit the amount for Bolsa Família applicants who have NIS ended in 5. Furthermore, payment will also be made to the general public who born in march. As was already happening, the installments of the benefit have variable amounts.

It all depends on the family composition of beneficiaries. Thus, home-providing mothers receive R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150 per month. The other recipients, with more than one member in the family group, have R$250.

In case of doubts or problems with emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.

Emergency assistance: 6th installment for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar, taking into account those enrolled in Bolsa Família, follows the program’s traditional dates. That is, deposits occur always in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the Social Identification Number of the beneficiaries. Those with final NIS 5, in turn, receive the 6th installment this Thursday, the 23rd.

Check out the complete calendar for Bolsa Família:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

Schedule of the 6th installment for other beneficiaries

This Thursday (23/09), the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in March and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, they thus receive the 6th installment within the following deadlines: