Camera shows why Metz’s goalkeeper went ‘crazy’ and went after Mbappé

Backed by six consecutive victories, the Paris Saint-Germain arrived to face the Metz and add three more points. With a lot of suffocation, those led by Mauricio Pochettino won 2-1.

The winning goal, scored by Achraf Hakimi, happened in the second-half stoppage time, with the full-back receiving a pass in the area, cutting to the middle and kicking into the corner.

The move, however, was also marked by a confusion involving the players of the Parisian club and the goalkeeper of Metz, Oukidja. The shirt 16 interrupted the opposing celebration to take satisfaction with Mbappé.

In a camera released later, it is shown that the archer was provoked by the French shirt number 7 when he was on the ground after suffering the goal.

After that, Oukidja ran towards Mbappé and ended up creating a bigger mess when he found the ace’s companions, who took his pains. Neymar even pushed him.