Candido Junior resigns as commercial vice president of Hapvida

Candido Pinheiro Koren Junior presented a letter of resignation from the position of Commercial and Relationship Vice President to the Board of Directors of Hapvida Participações e Investimentos SA (HAPV3).

The statement was released to the market on Thursday, 23. The effect of departure takes place in December this year. Lício Tavares Ângelo Cintra, member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will assume the post.

In this transition period, Candido Junior will remain as vice president and as a member of the

Board of Directors, a position he already holds, also continuing to coordinate Hapvida’s Innovation, Transformation and Operational Excellence committee.

According to the group, he will be fully dedicated to defining the company’s strategy, while also keeping his position intact as a member of the Company’s controlling block.

“With more than 25 years dedicated as an executive, his history is intertwined with the Company’s own history, being a reference for business leadership that goes beyond the limits of the supplementary health sector in Brazil”, the statement states.

Already Lício Cintra takes over in December 2021. He worked for over 14 years with the São Francisco Group. During this period, he led the commercial area for five years, as well as being the CEO of the São Francisco Group from 2009 until its sale to Hapvida in 2019.

Since then, it has assumed a strategic role in the integration and M&A areas, during which the Company carried out operations such as the transformational transaction with Grupo Notre Dame Intermédica.

He also coordinates the Governance, People and Sustainability committee and participates in two other advisory committees of the Board.

“The Company’s management, its employees and their families record a profound acknowledgment to Mr. Candido Junior for all his dedication to management and contribution to the history of Hapvida. At the same time, the management wishes Mr. Lício Cintra every success in this stage of his trajectory at Hapvida”, emphasizes the document signed by Mauricio Teixeira, the Group’s Financial and Investor Relations Vice President.

