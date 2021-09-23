Carinha de Anjo actor had an accidental death

The death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, 42, was caused by accidental asphyxia. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the team of delegate Roberto Monteiro, responsible for the investigation, after analyzing the report of the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine).

According to the expert, the artist who was part of the cast of the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, had drugs in his body when he died. “No signs of external or internal cervical constriction (alteration) were observed, even after careful neck dissection”, concluded the report.

It is reported that the victim was found with a black bag on his head, a practice he knew in Medical Literature as re-breathing, used with some frequency to relieve rapid and uncontrolled breathing in situations of anxiety and in many practices of asphyxiophilia/paraphilias, in order to increase the carbon dioxide content and decrease the oxygen content, variations that cause vasodilation or vasoconstriction of extra and endocranial vessels. This practice can have as a complication the confinement asphyxia (exchange of breathing air for unbreathable air).

The delegate responsible for the case confirmed that the current boyfriend of the actor Luiz Carlos de Araújo, identified as a frequent visitor by witnesses, provided clarifications today after being called by the Civil Police.

The association of antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol, with a consequent lowering of the level of consciousness, associated with confinement were the causes of death (accidental).

Friend of Luiz Carlos Araújo, also actress Marilice Cosenza reported to UOL that, on September 10, when he called his friend, the call went to voicemail. Worried, she asked friends to go to his apartment to check what had happened.

Nobody answered the door. the doorman went, rang [a campainha] and felt a very strong smell coming from the apartment. They called the police and a locksmith. They opened the apartment and found Luiz in bed, already deceased. Looks like he was there for three, four days.

The actress, who was one of Araújo’s best friends and partner in a video production company, also testified to the police after the body was found.

Luiz Carlos Araújo’s wake took place on September 13th with a sealed coffin. The ceremony was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic and was attended only by friends and family.

The seventh-day mass was held last Friday (17) in the parish of Santa Teresa de Jesus, in Itaim Bibi, west of the city of São Paulo.

Luiz was known in the art world for starring in musicals such as “Lisbela eo Prisioneiro”, “O Primo Basilio” and “Girl Girl”. On TV, his leading role was in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, shown on SBT in 2016, with the character Valter.