Carioca U-20: With three goals from John Kennedy, Fluminense beat Flamengo 4-1 in the first leg of the final | carioca championship

Fluminense beat Flamengo 4-1 in the first 90 minutes of the final of the Carioca U-20 Championship, this Wednesday (22), in Laranjeiras, with three goals from John Kennedy, already known as Flamengo’s executioner in the categories of base. In the return game, on the 30th, in Gávea, you can lose by up to two goals difference. If they suffer a defeat by three goals, the title decision will be on penalty kicks. Flamengo will only be champion in normal time if they win by four goals ahead.

The match began with excitement between the two teams with the best campaigns in the competition. Flamengo opened the scoring after six minutes with João Pedro, after a beautiful run by Thiaguinho, who crossed at the second post for shirt 11 to push inside. Right in the next attack, at seven minutes, John Kennedy equalized the score and started the tricolor reaction.

John Kennedy, author of 3 of Fluminense's 4 goals, in the first clash of the Carioca U-20 final against Flamengo — Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC

It was an overwhelming 10 minutes for the kids from Xerém. In the 14th minute, John Kennedy headed in after a corner kick. On minute 17, Yago made another one, taking advantage of Flamengo’s blunder in the defense at the entrance to the defensive area. Flamengo still had the opportunity to reduce at the feet of Lázaro and João Pedro, but goalkeeper Thiago Gonçalves made two good saves.

The second half had the same tone as the first. Hectic game with clear chances of goals for both sides. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Fluminense lowered the lines and played farther back to go on the counterattack in search of the fourth goal. Flamengo, in turn, tried to impose more of the game to reduce the score.