Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt talk about sex scene in movies

The actors carla diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt recorded two versions of the same sex scene for the films “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”. Despite the public’s interest in erotic scenes, it was all very natural for both of them. “There is a very big taboo in the profession about this, but we make it very clear that when recording a scene, everything is more mechanical”, Leonardo tells the POPline.

“It’s very still, a lot of people involved. There is a glamorization of the scene, which doesn’t happen. We had to rely on each other, with this intimacy and trust that we created, and supported each other. But it’s part of the profession”, completes the 27-year-old actor.

Read more:

The two films, which debut together on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (24/9), tell the story of the crime that shocked Brazil in 2002: the couple’s parricide manfred and Marísia von Richthofen. The daughter Suzane von Richthofen was convicted of planning the murder with her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos. She opened the door of the house for Daniel and his brother Cristian to beat their parents to death.

For carla diaz, this disturbing story makes the question of the sex scene very small. There’s a reason the scene is there. “I had already done it and I had no problem with it. These scenes are normal in whatever kind of characters we come to play. The biggest discussion, the biggest importance, is not about these scenes, but telling the story of why it led to the crime.” punctuates the actress.