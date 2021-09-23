‘Carlos the Jackal’, Arrested for 1974 Attack in France, May Have Revised Penalty | World

In September 1974, there was an attack on a shopping arcade in central Paris that left 2 dead and 34 injured. A grenade that had been placed in an upstairs restaurant exploded on the ground floor of the then-popular shopping arcade.

Carlos, ‘the Jackal’, goes back to trial in France

According to the Public Ministry, the attack was a way of pressuring the French government to release a Japanese detained in Orly, a member of the Japanese Red Army, a far-left armed group that simultaneously kidnapped hostages at the French embassy in The Hague.

Chacal has already been convicted by the courts of this crime — he allegedly caused the deaths, according to the sentence, for “the effect of an explosive power” and for carrying “an explosive device without a legitimate reason”.

There were no DNA samples to prove that Jackal was the author, nor a confession — the Venezuelan was convicted on a series of charges, including the testimony of a repentant former comrade-in-arms, the German Hans-Joachim Klein.

According to the investigation, the grenade in the case was from the same batch stolen from a military base in Germany, as well as some found in Carlos’ lover’s house and abandoned in the hostage taking in The Hague.

In November 2019, the Court ordered the review of the sentence. The court held that there was a conviction twice for the same fact, because transporting the grenade was a preliminary operation to commit the other crimes.

Jackal is a former member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The newspaper “Le Parisien” calls him a “veteran of terrorism” and “an old acquaintance of French justice”.

He was arrested in 1994 in Sudan. At the time, he was already a person known for the years of armed struggle in the 1970s and 1980s.

This Wednesday, Chacal, aged 71, appeared dressed in a dark jacket and with a mask under his nose. He greeted, smiling, his lawyers and other acquaintances in the room. In his hands, the accused carried a book about himself.

When the president of the court asked him to confirm his identity, profession and address, he replied: “I’ve been on forced vacation for 27 and a half years.” He also denounced the police search of his clothes.

After criticizing a “judicial archeology” in this case, “one of the oldest on trial” in France, her lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre asked, on the first day of the trial, to overturn the charge of carrying an explosive device.

“The Court of Cassation has overturned this conviction, which is a crime. So, how can we leave the rest, if there is no explosive device? I gave the example that it is a table where you hide your legs,” said the lawyer.

However, following the prosecutor’s opinion and after a recess, the president of the court rejected the claim, claiming that the facts had already been judged. Now, according to him, the penalty must be established, based on the context of the offense and its personality.

Ramírez Sánchez has twice been sentenced to life in prison for a triple murder in 1975 in Paris and four bombings in France in 1982 and 1983 (11 killed and 191 injured).