Casadevall appears for the 1st time in the company of his girlfriend







Their romance has lasted more than a year.

Love is in the air! Maria Casadevall and the girlfriend larissa mares they made their first public appearance as a couple this Tuesday night, 21, at Shopping Iguatemi, São Paulo.

The two arrived hand in hand for the film’s premiere motorcycle girl, starring the actress who bet on short, platinum yarns, a checkered suit and a black shirt. A very social look, darling of the moment.





In a discreet way, the romance has lasted more than a year. In a recent interview with the magazine Is it over there, from the newspaper The globe, Maria commented on dating. “I have been in a relationship for a year and a half with a very wonderful woman. She is from Bahia and a percussionist. I had already had some experiences with women, but not long relationships,” he said.

“I realized that heterosexuality was compulsory for me, I unconsciously saw it as a rule. And when I understood and listened to my body, and through the encouragement to see other women, I felt free to live what I wanted” , completed.

Directed by Luis Pinheiro, the actress plays Joana, a mother, motogirl who discovers a system of slavery for women. Names like Duda Nagle, Kevin Vechiatto and Naruna Costa are also in the cast.