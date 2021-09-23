Celsinho case: STJD sets Brusque’s trial date for “discriminatory act” | brazilian series b

The offenses against Londrina took place on August 28, in a match of the 21st round of Série B. Celsinho stated that he was called a “monkey” by a member of Brusque’s staff. In the summary, referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá reported that the midfielder heard the phrase “go cut that hair, you bee bunch” at the end of the first half. Councilor Júlio Antônio Petermann was identified as the author of the offense.

Londrina released a video on social networks in which it is possible to hear a “monkey” cry. Tubarão’s post was a response to the Santa Catarina club that, at first, said that midfielder Celsinho was being “opportunist” when denouncing racism – later, Brusque apologized. After the episode, the Santa Catarina team lost a sponsor.

The STJD framed Brusque and the counselor in article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice: “practicing a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or disabled.”

The penalty foreseen is a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand for the club from Santa Catarina and a suspension of 120 to 360 days for the director. For not monitoring the behavior of its professionals, Brusque was also included in article 191. The penalty is also R$100 to R$100,000.

It wasn’t the first time that Celsinho suffered from racism in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The Londrina midfielder also heard offenses in the matches against Goiás and Remo, both in July.