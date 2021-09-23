Central Bank raises Selic by 1 point, to 6.25%, and signals that it will repeat increase in October

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided this Wednesday (22) to raise the Selic by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year. This was the fifth time in a row that the committee raised the Selic, which has reached its highest level since July 2019.

“The Committee understands that this decision reflects its basic scenario and a balance of risks of variance greater than usual for prospective inflation and is compatible with the convergence of inflation to the targets in the relevant horizon, which includes calendar year 2022 and, to a lesser extent, that of 2023. Without prejudice to its fundamental objective of ensuring price stability, this decision also implies smoothing out fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full employment”, says the committee in its decision.

The decision followed what most analysts consulted by Refinitiv expected, also following recent indications from the Central Bank itself.

In recent weeks, the market has even increased its bet, forecasting a rise of up to 1.5 percentage points after the latest inflation data showed an accumulated IPCA of 9.68% in the 12 months to August.

However, recent statements by Roberto Campos Neto, BC president, helped to soften the projections after he stated that the Selic will be taken where necessary, but that the BC will not take into account “high frequency data” and that the Copom will keep “ the flight plan”.

Now, analysts are keeping an eye on the monetary authority’s next steps, especially in a scenario where market projections are that inflation will remain under pressure, while some houses are already talking about a Selic rate above 8% this year.

In this regard, the Copom stated in its communiqué that it foresees for its next meeting, on October 26 and 27, that it will make another “adjustment of the same magnitude”, that is, an increase of 1 percentage point.

“The Copom emphasizes that the future steps of monetary policy may be adjusted to ensure compliance with the inflation target and will depend on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks and inflation projections and expectations for the relevant horizon of the monetary policy”, highlights the text.

BC members also reinforced the inflationary pressure, stating that “despite the recent improvement in public debt sustainability indicators, the high fiscal risk continues to create an upward asymmetry in the balance of risks, that is, with trajectories for inflation above the projected in the relevant horizon for monetary policy”.

In addition, the Copom highlighted that it sees this pace of adjustment as the most adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target in the relevant horizon. “Right now, the Copom’s basic scenario and the balance of risks indicate that it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance into contractionary territory”, completes the committee.

Check the release in full:

At its 241st meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) unanimously decided to raise the Selic rate to 6.25% pa

The update of Copom’s basic scenario can be described with the following observations:

In the external scenario, there are two additional risk factors for the growth of emerging economies. First, reductions in growth projections for Asian economies, reflecting the evolution of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Second, the tightening of monetary conditions in several emerging economies, in response to recent inflationary surprises. However, long-term monetary stimuli and the reopening of the main economies still sustain a favorable environment for emerging countries. The Committee maintains the assessment that market questions regarding inflationary risks in advanced economies can make the environment challenging for emerging countries;

Regarding the Brazilian economic activity, the release of the GDP for the second quarter, as well as the most recent indicators, continues to show a positive evolution and does not entail a relevant change for the prospective scenario, which contemplates a robust recovery of economic growth throughout the second half of the year;

Consumer inflation remains high. The rise in the prices of industrial goods – resulting from cost transfers, supply restrictions and the redirection of demand towards goods – has not yet cooled off and should persist in the short term. Furthermore, in recent months the prices of services have grown at higher rates, reflecting the gradual normalization of activity in the sector, a dynamic that was already expected. Additionally, pressures persist on volatile components such as food, fuel and, especially, electricity, which reflect factors such as exchange rates, commodity prices and unfavorable weather conditions;

The various measures of underlying inflation are above the range compatible with the achievement of the inflation target;

Inflation expectations for 2021, 2022 and 2023 calculated by the Focus survey are around 8.3%, 4.1% and 3.25%, respectively; and

In the basic scenario, with a trajectory for the interest rate extracted from the Focus survey and an exchange rate starting at USD/BRL 5.25*, and evolving according to the purchasing power parity (PPP), Copom’s inflation projections are based on around 8.5% for 2021, 3.7% for 2022 and 3.2% for 2023. This scenario assumes a trajectory of interest rates that rises to 8.25% pa this year and to 8.50% pa during 2022, and it reduces to 6.75% pa in 2023. In this scenario, the projections for regulated price inflation are 13.7% for 2021, 4.2% for 2022 and 4.8% for 2023. It adopts the hypothesis of tariff flags “water scarcity” in December 2021 and “red plateau 2” in December 2022 and December 2023.

The Committee emphasizes that, in its basic scenario for inflation, risk factors remain in both directions.

On the one hand, a possible reversal, albeit partial, of the recent increase in international commodity prices in local currency would produce an inflation trajectory below the baseline scenario.

On the other hand, further extensions of fiscal policies in response to the pandemic that put pressure on aggregate demand and worsen the fiscal trajectory could raise the country’s risk premiums. Despite the recent improvement in public debt sustainability indicators, the high fiscal risk continues to create an upward asymmetry in the balance of risks, that is, with trajectories for inflation above those projected in the relevant horizon for monetary policy.

The Copom reiterates that persevering in the process of reforms and necessary adjustments in the Brazilian economy is essential to enable the economy to recover sustainably. The Committee also emphasizes that questions about the continuity of reforms and permanent changes in the process of adjusting public accounts can raise the structural interest rate of the economy.

Considering the basic scenario, the balance of risks and the wide range of available information, the Copom unanimously decided to raise the basic interest rate by 1.00 percentage point, to 6.25% pa. The Committee understands that this decision reflects its basic scenario and a balance of risks of variance greater than usual for prospective inflation and is compatible with the convergence of inflation to the targets in the relevant horizon, which includes calendar year 2022 and, to a lesser extent, calendar year 2023. Without prejudice to its fundamental objective of ensuring price stability, this decision also implies smoothing out fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full employment.

The Copom considers that, at the current stage of the interest-rate increase cycle, this pace of adjustment is the most appropriate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target in the relevant horizon and, simultaneously, allow the Committee to obtain more information on the state of the economy and the degree of persistence of shocks. At this moment, the Copom’s baseline scenario and the balance of risks indicate that it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance into contractionary territory.

For the next meeting, the Committee foresees another adjustment of the same magnitude. The Copom emphasizes that the future steps of monetary policy may be adjusted to ensure compliance with the inflation target and will depend on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks and inflation projections and expectations for the relevant monetary policy horizon.

The following Committee members voted for this decision: Roberto Oliveira Campos Neto (chairman), Bruno Serra Fernandes, Carolina de Assis Barros, Fabio Kanczuk, Fernanda Magalhães Rumenos Guardado, João Manoel Pinho de Mello, Maurício Costa de Moura, Otávio Ribeiro Damaso and Paulo Sérgio Neves de Souza.

*Value obtained by the usual procedure of rounding the average quotation of the USD/BRL exchange rate observed in the five business days ending on the last day of the week prior to the Copom meeting.

